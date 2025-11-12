Brit and Thai arrested in Pattaya for running poppers sex toy ring

Officers launch undercover sting after complaints flood in

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: November 12, 2025, 9:14 AM
178 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

An illegal online sex toy and poppers operation was arrested in Pattaya after police responded to public complaints about explicit ads plastered across the city.

The arrest followed weeks of public complaints about eye-catching stickers slapped onto utility poles and public property, all promoting a site called “PATTAYA POPPERS.” The racy ads offered everything from sex toys and performance pills to condoms, stimulants and even narcotics, damaging the city’s reputation as a family-friendly tourist destination.

At 10.36pm yesterday, November 11, a joint task force led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Arut Saphanont, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Pattaya City Police, conducted a sting operation. An undercover officer purchased two bottles of poppers for 750 baht each. Once the sale was made, the police moved in swiftly.

The raid led officers to a rented property on Soi Sukhumvit 42/2, where a treasure trove of illegal goods was uncovered: 110 sex toys, 180 bottles of alkyl nitrite poppers, 36 packs of erectile-enhancement tablets, 35 pieces of drug paraphernalia, and 11.2 grammes of unidentified narcotics.

Two suspects, 40 year old Thai man Sunthorn and a British national identified only as Gary, were arrested. Both admitted to running the operation for about a year. They said they launched the sticker campaign six months ago to combat slumping sales caused by Thailand’s economic slowdown.

The pair sourced their products from major overseas websites and primarily targeted foreign customers visiting Pattaya, reported The Pattaya News.

They claimed that poppers, often sold under the guise of leather cleaners, produce a euphoric, head-rush sensation when inhaled.

“Some users feel heightened arousal, which is why it’s often considered a ‘sex drug’.”

Officers seized the contraband and escorted the suspects to Pattaya City Police Station. They now face multiple charges, including possession and sale of unregistered medical devices, distribution of controlled substances, and drug-related offences.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

