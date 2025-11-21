Pattaya pushes passport upgrade to help tourists and locals

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya officials met with the acting head of the local passport office to discuss improving services for residents and tourists during peak travel periods.

Yesterday, November 20, Pattaya City Hall played host to a key meeting aimed at streamlining passport services for the city’s booming population of locals, expats and international visitors.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and his secretary, Phumiphat Kamolnath, welcomed Kanruthai Thit-orram, the newly appointed acting head of the Pattaya Temporary Passport Office, to discuss pressing upgrades.

The agenda focused on improving efficiency at the passport office, reducing long queues, and ensuring smooth coordination between Pattaya’s city administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As the city continues to draw millions of foreign visitors each year, the need for streamlined administrative services has grown significantly.

Officials discussed challenges during the High Season when demand for passport renewals and related services typically surges. Tourists, foreign workers and even long-term residents often face delays, particularly around major holidays.

Both sides agreed on the need for quicker processing times and enhanced customer service that meets international standards. The goal is to create a system that is fast, convenient, and responsive — essential for a city that markets itself as a global destination.

Kanruthai, who now leads the temporary passport office, pledged to work closely with city leaders to improve operational performance. Discussions also touched on training staff, expanding digital access to services, and increasing awareness among the public, reported The Pattaya News.

Mayor Poramet expressed his full support for the new acting head and reaffirmed Pattaya’s ambition to be more than just a beach town for tourists.

“We’re committed to making Pattaya not only a top destination for travellers but also a model city for efficient and accessible public services.”

In similar news, a 41 year old Austrian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport after immigration officers uncovered forged passport stamps and a significant visa overstay.

