Brit jailed over 19m baht Thailand cannabis run at Dublin airport

Judge rules sentence warranted, hands suspect 3.5-year term

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 2:45 PM
237 2 minutes read
Brit jailed over 19m baht Thailand cannabis run at Dublin airport | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Gript

A British man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in Dublin after admitting to importing nearly 500,000 euros (approximately 19 million baht) worth of cannabis from Thailand, destined for sale in Ireland.

The man, 22 year old Jamie Kearns from Arley in Coventry, was stopped by customs officers at Terminal One in Dublin Airport while arriving from Thailand via Doha on February 12. When asked if he had packed his own bags, he replied, “No.”

Officers discovered approximately 24.5kg of cannabis packed into 48 vacuum-sealed bags, with an estimated street value of 489,440 euros.

Kearns, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possession and importation of drugs. During interviews, he told police he had racked up a drug debt of £4,000 while backpacking in Thailand. Although his father had previously paid off the debt, Kearns said he was approached and asked to transport the drugs back to Ireland.

The court heard the drugs were destined for Donegal. Police officer Peter Mullins told the court that Kearns was fully cooperative and admitted the offences. He had been in custody since his arrest and, according to Mullins, was acting as a “mule.”

Brit jailed over 19m baht Thailand cannabis run at Dublin airport | News by Thaiger
Photo of Dublin Airport terminal courtesy of The Irish Times

Judge Martin Nolan acknowledged the seriousness of the crime and the quantity of drugs involved.

On Thursday, November 6, Judge Nolan said that a custodial sentence was clearly warranted and handed down a prison term of three and a half years, backdated to the date of Kearns’ arrest.

Related Articles

“There is a mandatory minimum of 10 years, which I feel I can depart from. Kearns was young at the time, and young people make bad decisions. He undoubtedly deserves a custodial sentence.”

Kearns’ defence counsel, Padraig Dwyer SC, described his client as a man of good character who had never been in trouble before and was not known to Irish or UK police. He argued that the offence was committed in desperation, driven by the hope of clearing personal debts.

“He is a young man who finds himself in a very serious position.”

Dwyer confirmed that Kearns intends to return to the UK and live a law-abiding life once released, reported The Irish Mirror.

The court was told Kearns has strong family ties in Thailand and had visited the country numerous times before the incident.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways recycles Virgin lie-flats as posh economy beds | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways recycles Virgin lie-flats as posh economy beds

34 minutes ago
Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge | Thaiger Business News

Thailand retailers wage all-out war for 11.11 shopping surge

1 hour ago
Ang Thong reels as worst flood in decades hits homes and hospital (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong reels as worst flood in decades hits homes and hospital (video)

2 hours ago
Anutin promises to dissolve Parliament within 120 days | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin promises to dissolve Parliament within 120 days

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism tax stalled again despite 11 billion baht potential | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand’s tourism tax stalled again despite 11 billion baht potential

2 hours ago
UK lifts travel warning as Trat tourism gears up for rebound | Thaiger Tourism News

UK lifts travel warning as Trat tourism gears up for rebound

4 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party faces axe over student aide salary scandal | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party faces axe over student aide salary scandal

4 hours ago
Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya preps for 5 billion baht Tomorrowland 2026 fest

4 hours ago
Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boat taxi trial hits delay but promises smoother trips

5 hours ago
Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen lured and beaten in Pattaya alley after online setup

5 hours ago
Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bang Saen Beach turns black, vendors fear tourist drop

5 hours ago
School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

School bus overturns in northern Thailand, students injured

6 hours ago
Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outages to hit 33 areas across Greater Bangkok today

6 hours ago
Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Tropical storm Kalmaegi batters Thailand with heavy rain

6 hours ago
Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus | Thaiger Politics News

Thai charter reform at risk as border tensions take focus

23 hours ago
Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man saves 5 year old girl from drowning and uncovers family abuse

23 hours ago
Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room | Thaiger Bangkok News

Boyfriend vanishes after woman found dead in Bangkok room

23 hours ago
Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand adds extra day to new year break to boost travel

23 hours ago
Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for missing Russian woman with neurological disease in Phuket

24 hours ago
Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist arrested with loaded ammo at Phuket airport

1 day ago
Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian man, 5 Thais arrested for 114m baht online romance scam

1 day ago
Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman poses as handsome man to scam friend out of 20,000 baht

1 day ago
Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market | Thaiger Phuket News

Repeat wildlife snapper caught again at Karon night market

1 day ago
Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man left blind after surgery at private hospital in Samut Sakhon

1 day ago
Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 8, 2025, 2:45 PM
237 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.