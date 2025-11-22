Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: November 22, 2025, 1:02 PM
119 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A traffic light trial at a major Pattaya intersection has triggered backlash from residents and commuters, who report severe delays and road confusion.

The new lights, installed at the Thepprasit–Koh Phai intersection as part of a city initiative to improve traffic flow and safety, appear to be doing just the opposite, grinding traffic to a frustrating halt.

Drivers have flooded social media with complaints, reporting long delays, poor road design, and confusion at the lights.

“With three lanes, one for U-turns and one blocked by parked cars, we’re left with just one lane. Traffic barely moves,” wrote one fed-up motorist.

Another commuter said, “I use this route every day to take my kids to school. Today it took two hours to get through an area that normally flows smoothly.”

Many residents pointed out that the problem isn’t just the lights, but a lack of enforcement and poor road behaviour.

“People ignore yellow lights and jump into the red-light zone, causing traffic to block from all directions. It’s chaos,” said a Pattaya resident.

Others voiced concerns for pedestrian safety, with uneven footpaths and blocked walkways adding to the hazard.

“It’s not just drivers suffering — try walking here. The pavement’s a mess.”

Critics say the traffic light trial was rushed, with little research or real-world testing. Some argued that human traffic officers would have been a better solution.

“This is a classic case of a plan that looks good on paper but fails on the road,” said one resident.

“Sometimes you need humans, not just flashing lights.”

Still, a few users acknowledged the intent behind the move.

“If this system prevents even one serious accident, it’s a win,” one commenter wrote, though they added that the current timing setup needs serious revision.

Suggestions from the public include syncing lights across three nearby intersections, redesigning U-turn access, and removing medians to ease bottlenecks, according to Pattaya Mail.

With traffic piling up and public frustration mounting, city officials now face increasing pressure to reassess the trial or scrap it altogether.

Residents say real-life conditions must be prioritised over theoretical solutions, especially in a city as traffic-prone as Pattaya.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.