Pattaya drivers fume over new traffic light trial

A traffic light trial at a major Pattaya intersection has triggered backlash from residents and commuters, who report severe delays and road confusion.

The new lights, installed at the Thepprasit–Koh Phai intersection as part of a city initiative to improve traffic flow and safety, appear to be doing just the opposite, grinding traffic to a frustrating halt.

Drivers have flooded social media with complaints, reporting long delays, poor road design, and confusion at the lights.

“With three lanes, one for U-turns and one blocked by parked cars, we’re left with just one lane. Traffic barely moves,” wrote one fed-up motorist.

Another commuter said, “I use this route every day to take my kids to school. Today it took two hours to get through an area that normally flows smoothly.”

Many residents pointed out that the problem isn’t just the lights, but a lack of enforcement and poor road behaviour.

“People ignore yellow lights and jump into the red-light zone, causing traffic to block from all directions. It’s chaos,” said a Pattaya resident.

Others voiced concerns for pedestrian safety, with uneven footpaths and blocked walkways adding to the hazard.

“It’s not just drivers suffering — try walking here. The pavement’s a mess.”

Critics say the traffic light trial was rushed, with little research or real-world testing. Some argued that human traffic officers would have been a better solution.

“This is a classic case of a plan that looks good on paper but fails on the road,” said one resident.

“Sometimes you need humans, not just flashing lights.”

Still, a few users acknowledged the intent behind the move.

“If this system prevents even one serious accident, it’s a win,” one commenter wrote, though they added that the current timing setup needs serious revision.

Suggestions from the public include syncing lights across three nearby intersections, redesigning U-turn access, and removing medians to ease bottlenecks, according to Pattaya Mail.

With traffic piling up and public frustration mounting, city officials now face increasing pressure to reassess the trial or scrap it altogether.

Residents say real-life conditions must be prioritised over theoretical solutions, especially in a city as traffic-prone as Pattaya.