Manchester gets Thai’d up with new direct flight to Bangkok

Winter sun, spicy street food and SE Asian adventures just got a lot closer

Bob Scott11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 7, 2025
Picture courtesy of Pawel Gradek

Manchester Airport is flying high after bagging a brand-new direct route to Bangkok, making it the only airport outside London with a non-stop flight to the Thai capital.

The weekly service, operated by Norse Atlantic Airways on a Boeing 787-9, will take off in November, offering northerners a hassle-free ticket to the most-visited city on the planet.

Tickets have just gone on sale, and travel bosses are buzzing, said Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director of Manchester Airport.

“We’re proud to connect the north to the world. Bangkok is one of the most exciting destinations on the planet – and is rightly one of the most popular.

“Many people from the region travel there every year but until now they’ve had to book connecting flights. This new route will make a huge difference by letting people get there directly from the UK’s global gateway in the north.

“It’s also a great chance to welcome Thai visitors to our region, to enjoy our cities, stunning countryside, world-class universities and, of course, our football clubs, which are nearly as popular in Thailand as they are here!”

The Thai connection comes hot on the heels of another aviation win: Manchester’s only direct service to Mumbai launched just days earlier with Indian airline IndiGo, said Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

“We don’t just follow demand, we unlock it. This route has been waiting to happen, and we’re proud to be the ones making it a reality.

“Manchester is a key gateway to the north of England, and Bangkok is a magnet for adventure, business, and culture. Connecting the two cities is a natural next step for Norse as we continue to disrupt and expand in the long-haul space.”

Bangkok pulled in 32.4 million visitors last year according to the Global Tourism Forum, topping the charts as the world’s most visited city. With its unbeatable mix of culture, nightlife and value for money, it’s long been a favourite for British travellers.

The new route will run weekly through the winter until March 2026, perfect timing to escape the UK chill and hit the tropics before Thailand’s monsoon season kicks in, reported the Northwich Guardian

The announcement is part of a booming period for Manchester Airport, which is putting the finishing touches on its £1.3 billion transformation project. The revamped Terminal 2 is already turning heads, having scooped the prestigious Prix Versailles for architecture and design.

Once fully open later this year, the new-look terminal will serve around 70 per cent of the airport’s passengers and now includes one very tempting route to Thailand.

