Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

Man hospitalised after night of violence, threats and destruction

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
94 1 minute read
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 59 year old British man allegedly caused chaos in central Pattaya after a drunken outburst saw him vandalise a beer bar, attempt to assault his Thai brother-in-law, and later set fire to his wife’s luxury clothing.

The incident took place at around 6.33pm yesterday, October 17, on Soi Buakhao, where the man, identified only as Ary, was caught on CCTV arriving by motorcycle taxi in a visibly agitated state. Surveillance footage showed him forcing open the front door of a closed bar with his arm before hurling a cue ball in the direction of liquor bottles, only to miss.

According to reports, Ary stormed up to the second floor, smashing through a board panel beside a door before forcing it open. He continued his rampage to the third floor, where his 39 year old brother-in-law had been resting.

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | News by Thaiger

“He demanded I leave, but this is my own room.”

Ary allegedly tried to punch his brother-in-law, who blocked the blow and retaliated with an elbow strike, opening a deep cut on Ary’s head. The victim insisted the attack was in self-defence, saying Ary was the one who initiated the violence.

After the failed assault, Ary left the scene via motorcycle taxi. But the night didn’t end there.

Related Articles

Later, Ary reportedly returned home and burned his wife’s expensive designer clothing outside their residence. His wife, who filmed the aftermath at 7.36pm, said Ary taunted her in a video call, saying: “I’ve burned all your clothes now—come back quick!”

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | News by Thaiger

Among the destroyed items were several pairs of trousers worth over 10,000 baht each, with overall damage estimated in the tens of thousands of baht.

Concerned for her safety, Ary’s wife called the police and rescue teams. Officers found Ary with a serious head injury and persuaded him to seek treatment at a local medical centre, reported The Pattaya News.

“He’s not right in the head anymore. I’m scared he’ll do something worse,” said the victim, who has vowed to press charges.

Police are investigating Ary’s actions, with potential charges including assault, criminal damage, and arson. The motive behind his violent spree remains unknown, as he has yet to speak to officers or the press.

Latest Thailand News
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

55 seconds ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

16 minutes ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

30 minutes ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand

1 hour ago
Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

18 hours ago
Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears | Thaiger Tourism News

Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears

18 hours ago
Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Environment News

Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park

18 hours ago
Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman

18 hours ago
Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp

19 hours ago
Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex

19 hours ago
Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries | Thaiger Phuket News

Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries

19 hours ago
Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive | Thaiger Tourism News

Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive

20 hours ago
Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station

20 hours ago
Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman | Thaiger Environment News

Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman

21 hours ago
Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group

21 hours ago
Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears

21 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports

21 hours ago
Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share | Thaiger Business News

Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share

21 hours ago
Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse

22 hours ago
PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact

23 hours ago
DSI clears African man of call centre scam links after parliament discussion | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI clears African man of call centre scam links after parliament discussion

23 hours ago
Belarus model trafficked from Thailand killed in Myanmar camp | Thaiger Crime News

Belarus model trafficked from Thailand killed in Myanmar camp

23 hours ago
Royal Thai Army’s 8.6 million baht border fence plan questioned | Thaiger Politics News

Royal Thai Army’s 8.6 million baht border fence plan questioned

24 hours ago
Move Ahead Media wins APAC Hospitality Agency of the Year 2025 | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Move Ahead Media wins APAC Hospitality Agency of the Year 2025

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal16 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
94 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.