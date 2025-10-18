Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

A 59 year old British man allegedly caused chaos in central Pattaya after a drunken outburst saw him vandalise a beer bar, attempt to assault his Thai brother-in-law, and later set fire to his wife’s luxury clothing.

The incident took place at around 6.33pm yesterday, October 17, on Soi Buakhao, where the man, identified only as Ary, was caught on CCTV arriving by motorcycle taxi in a visibly agitated state. Surveillance footage showed him forcing open the front door of a closed bar with his arm before hurling a cue ball in the direction of liquor bottles, only to miss.

According to reports, Ary stormed up to the second floor, smashing through a board panel beside a door before forcing it open. He continued his rampage to the third floor, where his 39 year old brother-in-law had been resting.

“He demanded I leave, but this is my own room.”

Ary allegedly tried to punch his brother-in-law, who blocked the blow and retaliated with an elbow strike, opening a deep cut on Ary’s head. The victim insisted the attack was in self-defence, saying Ary was the one who initiated the violence.

After the failed assault, Ary left the scene via motorcycle taxi. But the night didn’t end there.

Later, Ary reportedly returned home and burned his wife’s expensive designer clothing outside their residence. His wife, who filmed the aftermath at 7.36pm, said Ary taunted her in a video call, saying: “I’ve burned all your clothes now—come back quick!”

Among the destroyed items were several pairs of trousers worth over 10,000 baht each, with overall damage estimated in the tens of thousands of baht.

Concerned for her safety, Ary’s wife called the police and rescue teams. Officers found Ary with a serious head injury and persuaded him to seek treatment at a local medical centre, reported The Pattaya News.

“He’s not right in the head anymore. I’m scared he’ll do something worse,” said the victim, who has vowed to press charges.

Police are investigating Ary’s actions, with potential charges including assault, criminal damage, and arson. The motive behind his violent spree remains unknown, as he has yet to speak to officers or the press.