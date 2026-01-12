Chiang Rai noodle shop owner Aunt Pan killed in domestic incident

Key insights from the news Copy Aunt Pan, a 64-year-old boat noodle shop owner in Chiang Rai, was found dead in her home after a violent incident involving her 32-year-old son, Phakin.

Police responded to a disturbance report and found both doors locked; they had to cut the locks to enter, discovering Aunt Pan deceased and Phakin injured.

Phakin is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol and experiencing drug withdrawal during the attack; he is currently in police custody at the hospital.

The incident has garnered public attention, with condolences flooding in from the community, and a TikTok video showing Aunt Pan celebrating her birthday shortly before her death.

A well-known boat noodle shop owner was found dead yesterday, January 11, inside her home in Chiang Rai after a violent domestic incident involving her adult son, police confirmed.

The incident took place at a boat noodle shop in Mueang Chiang Rai district. Officers from Chiang Rai City Police Station responded to reports of a disturbance at the property, located on Radsadorn Bamrung Road in Rop Wiang subdistrict.

According to police, both the front and rear doors had been locked from the inside, requiring rescue workers to cut the locks to enter. The victim, 64 year old Supaporn, also known as Aunt Pan, was found dead inside the house after officers forced their way in.

Nearby was her son, 32 year old Phakin, who was seriously injured after attempting to harm himself. Rescue volunteers rushed him to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital for urgent treatment.

Police said the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol and experiencing drug withdrawal when he attacked and killed his mother. He has been placed under police custody at the hospital and will be questioned once his condition stabilises.

Following the incident, a video shared online by TikTok user angrycatthailandv2 drew public attention. The clip shows Aunt Pan smiling and singing during a birthday celebration with family members. Police believe the footage was recorded shortly before the incident occurred.

Aunt Pan was a familiar figure in the Chiang Rai community, known for running a popular boat noodle shop. News of her death has drawn condolences from residents and customers, many of whom shared messages of remembrance online.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, a drug-addicted Thai man beheaded his mother and abandoned her head in a rice field in Amnat Charoen province before being arrested shortly afterwards.