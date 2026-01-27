Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 27, 2026, 5:26 PM
110 1 minute read
Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

A male inmate escaped from the Doi Hang temporary prison facility in Chiang Rai last night, January 26, prompting a coordinated search by police, prison officials, and local authorities.

The escapee, identified as 37 year old Danuphat, is an ethnic Lahu man originally from Mae Ai district in Chiang Mai. He had recently been transferred from Fang Prison in Chiang Mai to the Doi Hang facility on January 22 to participate in a five-month pre-release rehabilitation programme.

The programme, operated at the temporary unit about one kilometre from Chiang Rai Central Prison, includes agricultural training, animal care, massage, and vocational skills such as cooking and café operations.

Authorities reported that Danuphat took advantage of being outside the main prison compound and fled around 6.30pm. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a short-sleeved purple T-shirt near the cattle care unit inside the facility.

His absence was confirmed during an inmate headcount around 6pm that same evening, reported Naewna.

Initial investigations suggest he may have fled along trails near the Kok River, which runs close to the facility, possibly heading on foot toward Mae Ai district.

Front entrance of Doi Hang temporary prison in Chiang Rai
Photo via Facebook: เรือนจำชั่วคราวดอยฮาง

Doi Hang’s location provides access to several minor routes through the mountains and forested areas, including paths connecting Doi Hang–Pha Soet in Mueang Chiang Rai district and Ruam Mit–Phanatsawan in Mae Yao subdistrict.

Related Articles

Police from Mae Yao station, along with staff from Chiang Rai Central Prison and relevant administrative agencies, are currently searching the surrounding areas. Police have urged residents to report any sightings or suspicious activity immediately.

In similar news, a prison escapee’s leap for freedom came to an abrupt and painful end after jumping from a two-metre-high window at Sikhio Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima. The suspect told police that he fled because he missed his family in Khon Kaen.

Thaiger QUIZ
Doi Hang Prison Escape Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. Who escaped from the Doi Hang temporary prison facility?
  2. 2. What is the ethnic background of the escapee?
  3. 3. From which prison was Danuphat transferred to Doi Hang?
  4. 4. What was the purpose of Danuphat's transfer to Doi Hang?
  5. 5. What time did Danuphat escape?
  6. 6. What was Danuphat last seen wearing?
  7. 7. What did authorities suggest Danuphat might have used to escape?
  8. 8. Which district is Danuphat originally from?
  9. 9. What type of training was included in the rehabilitation programme?
  10. 10. What have authorities urged residents to do?

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman accuses monk of groping her during blessing ceremony | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses monk of groping her during blessing ceremony

28 seconds ago
Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme

22 minutes ago
British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

British man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Maha Sarakham

54 minutes ago
Viral videos sparks prove into cat abuse at Bangkok cafe | Thaiger Bangkok News

Viral videos sparks prove into cat abuse at Bangkok cafe

56 minutes ago
Pregnant woman saves pet cat from python in Nakhon Nayok | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman saves pet cat from python in Nakhon Nayok

2 hours ago
Thai soldier shoots social media influencer&#8217;s brother in jealous rage | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier shoots social media influencer’s brother in jealous rage

2 hours ago
Pathum Thani underwear thief caught after targeting laundrette | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani underwear thief caught after targeting laundrette

3 hours ago
Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records | Thaiger Property

Etro Residences Phuket hits 830,000 Thai baht per square metre shattering island sales records

3 hours ago
New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai court platform allows direct requests to delete explicit content

3 hours ago
20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

20 starving cats rescued from locked room in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches first elephant birth control programme in Trat

4 hours ago
DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft | Thaiger Thailand News

DSI uncovers 4 PEA officials linked to illegal crypto mining and power theft

4 hours ago
Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy PM confirms Disneyland Thailand Plan is real

5 hours ago
Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Child set off firecrackers under bridge, causing 1 million baht in damage

6 hours ago
Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired soldier left with 30 baht after wife tricked by loan scam

6 hours ago
Love triangle ends in violent stabbing at Samut Prakan condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Love triangle ends in violent stabbing at Samut Prakan condo

7 hours ago
3 Frenchmen flee after attacking Phuket food vendor in parking row | Thaiger Phuket News

3 Frenchmen flee after attacking Phuket food vendor in parking row

7 hours ago
Thailand set for cooler weather returning in February | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand set for cooler weather returning in February

7 hours ago
Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket hotel’s six-figure service charge stuns netizens

8 hours ago
American man and 3 British nationals come to peace after Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

American man and 3 British nationals come to peace after Pattaya brawl

8 hours ago
Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids

23 hours ago
Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River

24 hours ago
Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion

1 day ago
Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects

1 day ago
Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 27, 2026, 5:26 PM
110 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.