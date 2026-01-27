Chiang Rai inmate escapes during rehabilitation programme

A male inmate escaped from the Doi Hang temporary prison facility in Chiang Rai last night, January 26, prompting a coordinated search by police, prison officials, and local authorities.

The escapee, identified as 37 year old Danuphat, is an ethnic Lahu man originally from Mae Ai district in Chiang Mai. He had recently been transferred from Fang Prison in Chiang Mai to the Doi Hang facility on January 22 to participate in a five-month pre-release rehabilitation programme.

The programme, operated at the temporary unit about one kilometre from Chiang Rai Central Prison, includes agricultural training, animal care, massage, and vocational skills such as cooking and café operations.

Authorities reported that Danuphat took advantage of being outside the main prison compound and fled around 6.30pm. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a short-sleeved purple T-shirt near the cattle care unit inside the facility.

His absence was confirmed during an inmate headcount around 6pm that same evening, reported Naewna.

Initial investigations suggest he may have fled along trails near the Kok River, which runs close to the facility, possibly heading on foot toward Mae Ai district.

Doi Hang’s location provides access to several minor routes through the mountains and forested areas, including paths connecting Doi Hang–Pha Soet in Mueang Chiang Rai district and Ruam Mit–Phanatsawan in Mae Yao subdistrict.

Police from Mae Yao station, along with staff from Chiang Rai Central Prison and relevant administrative agencies, are currently searching the surrounding areas. Police have urged residents to report any sightings or suspicious activity immediately.

