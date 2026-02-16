Valentine’s vows take to the skies for 14 couples at Singha Park’s Balloon Fiesta 2026

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 16, 2026, 3:24 PM
768 1 minute read
Valentine’s vows take to the skies for 14 couples at Singha Park’s Balloon Fiesta 2026 | Thaiger

Fourteen couples marked Valentine’s Day by registering their marriage during a hot air balloon experience at the Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta 2026 in Chiang Rai province.

The activity, titled “Balloon Love: Sky-High Marriage Registration and Love Confession,” is one of the festival’s highlight events and forms part of what organisers describe as the largest international balloon festival in ASEAN.

Now in its 10th consecutive year, the Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta has become a destination for couples seeking to officially register their marriage and begin their lives together. This year, 14 couples took part in what organisers called a 360-degree love confession in the sky while overlooking Chiang Rai.

The balloon flights took place alongside more than 30 hot air balloons from 13 countries. Organisers said the experience was designed to create lasting memories for participating couples.

Valentine’s vows take to the skies for 14 couples at Singha Park’s Balloon Fiesta 2026 | News by Thaiger

Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, managing director of Singha Park Chiang Rai Co., Ltd., said Singha Park aims to position Chiang Rai as a “World-Class Love Destination,” with the Balloon Love activity continuing to attract strong interest each year.

He said the event helps create “priceless memories” for couples in Chiang Rai and draws visitors from around the world.

Related Articles

Pongrat added that the festival is intended to deliver experiences across a range of activities over five days and five nights, including romantic balloon moments, cultural performances and concerts. He also said the event supports the local economy and helps generate sustainable income for communities in Chiang Rai.

Beyond the marriage registration activity, the festival programme includes a Balloon Night Glow show featuring lights, colours and sound, along with concerts by well-known artists across five days and five nights.

It also includes an international balloon competition with total prize money of more than 100,000 baht, and an open-air Khon performance titled “Mangkon Kant Chan Sakda Kesornthamalama Mahamit” by the Wang Na artist group, supported by more than 200 youth performers from Chiang Rai province.

Valentine’s vows take to the skies for 14 couples at Singha Park’s Balloon Fiesta 2026 | News by Thaiger

More information is available on the Facebook fan page Singha Park Chiang Rai

Press release

Latest Thailand News
PM2.5 expected to rise during Chinese New Year, PCD says | Thaiger Environment News

PM2.5 expected to rise during Chinese New Year, PCD says

4 minutes ago
Udon Thani man says he faces threat after posting vote-buying video | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man says he faces threat after posting vote-buying video

1 hour ago
Illegal tour operators in Loei arrested at Ban Khok Phai checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal tour operators in Loei arrested at Ban Khok Phai checkpoint

2 hours ago
2 Thai police among 10 suspects stealing cash and cannabis trees from vendor | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai police among 10 suspects stealing cash and cannabis trees from vendor

2 hours ago
Tan Ichitan taken to hospital after stage fall at Chon Buri festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tan Ichitan taken to hospital after stage fall at Chon Buri festival

3 hours ago
Phuket shop owner criticised for racist gesture against Chinese tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket shop owner criticised for racist gesture against Chinese tourist

3 hours ago
Pattaya man allegedly shoots himself in face while cleaning gun | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man allegedly shoots himself in face while cleaning gun

4 hours ago
Lottery vendor caught after attempted theft at Chiang Mai market | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery vendor caught after attempted theft at Chiang Mai market

5 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for scamming Pattaya student out of 1.9 million baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested for scamming Pattaya student out of 1.9 million baht

6 hours ago
February 16 weather: Cool mornings up north, more rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

February 16 weather: Cool mornings up north, more rain in South Thailand

6 hours ago
Drone carrying explosive crashes near Thai-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Drone carrying explosive crashes near Thai-Myanmar border

6 hours ago
Ex-MFP leader posts Valentine’s photos with actress after dating rumours | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-MFP leader posts Valentine’s photos with actress after dating rumours

7 hours ago
Cambodian soldiers accused of setting border forest fires for cover | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian soldiers accused of setting border forest fires for cover

7 hours ago
New Xiaomi 18 leak has everyone comparing it to the iPhone 16 Pro | Thaiger Technology News

New Xiaomi 18 leak has everyone comparing it to the iPhone 16 Pro

7 hours ago
Russian manager and Burmese worker held at Phuket illegal hookah bar | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian manager and Burmese worker held at Phuket illegal hookah bar

8 hours ago
Five hurt after alleged assault by concert security in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Five hurt after alleged assault by concert security in Udon Thani

8 hours ago
Teen rider tragically killed in Nonthaburi motorcycle crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen rider tragically killed in Nonthaburi motorcycle crash

1 day ago
Escaped inmate recaptured after tip-off in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Escaped inmate recaptured after tip-off in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity | Thaiger Thailand News

Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity

1 day ago
Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash

1 day ago
Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion

1 day ago
Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness | Thaiger Thailand News

Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness

1 day ago
Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from mpox amid health crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from mpox amid health crisis

1 day ago
Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht

1 day ago
Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image

1 day ago
EventsLifestylePress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 16, 2026, 3:24 PM
768 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.