Valentine’s vows take to the skies for 14 couples at Singha Park’s Balloon Fiesta 2026

Fourteen couples marked Valentine’s Day by registering their marriage during a hot air balloon experience at the Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta 2026 in Chiang Rai province.

The activity, titled “Balloon Love: Sky-High Marriage Registration and Love Confession,” is one of the festival’s highlight events and forms part of what organisers describe as the largest international balloon festival in ASEAN.

Now in its 10th consecutive year, the Singha Park International Balloon Fiesta has become a destination for couples seeking to officially register their marriage and begin their lives together. This year, 14 couples took part in what organisers called a 360-degree love confession in the sky while overlooking Chiang Rai.

The balloon flights took place alongside more than 30 hot air balloons from 13 countries. Organisers said the experience was designed to create lasting memories for participating couples.

Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, managing director of Singha Park Chiang Rai Co., Ltd., said Singha Park aims to position Chiang Rai as a “World-Class Love Destination,” with the Balloon Love activity continuing to attract strong interest each year.

He said the event helps create “priceless memories” for couples in Chiang Rai and draws visitors from around the world.

Pongrat added that the festival is intended to deliver experiences across a range of activities over five days and five nights, including romantic balloon moments, cultural performances and concerts. He also said the event supports the local economy and helps generate sustainable income for communities in Chiang Rai.

Beyond the marriage registration activity, the festival programme includes a Balloon Night Glow show featuring lights, colours and sound, along with concerts by well-known artists across five days and five nights.

It also includes an international balloon competition with total prize money of more than 100,000 baht, and an open-air Khon performance titled “Mangkon Kant Chan Sakda Kesornthamalama Mahamit” by the Wang Na artist group, supported by more than 200 youth performers from Chiang Rai province.

More information is available on the Facebook fan page Singha Park Chiang Rai

Press release