Earthquake hits Chiang Rai, no damage or injuries reported

An earthquake was recorded in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district at 9.37am today, February 16, with residents in some areas reporting brief shaking, while district officials said there were no reports of serious damage or injuries.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about three kilometres and was recorded at coordinates 20.304 degrees north and 99.957 degrees east. The time was reported as 9.37am in Thailand, corresponding to 2.37am UTC.

Shaking was felt in parts of Mae Sai district, particularly in areas close to the epicentre. Mae Sai District Chief Warayut Khombun said he had instructed local administrative organisations, along with relevant agencies, to conduct inspections for potential damage.

He said teams were ordered to examine homes, government buildings, schools and infrastructure, and to report developments closely. If damage is found, officials have been told to provide assistance immediately in line with regulations.

Officials noted that the earthquake’s depth was only three kilometres, which could make shaking more noticeable for people living near the epicentre than is typical with deeper events.

Mae Sai district has also coordinated with geological agencies to monitor the situation, while urging residents to follow updates from official sources.

DailyNews reported that as of now, there are still no further reports of any serious damage.

Similarly, back in December, Thailand’s Earthquake Monitoring Division issued a cautionary update after a series of earthquakes were recorded in and around the country.

According to the division, tremors were detected multiple times overnight and into the morning, with the strongest nearby activity occurring close enough to be felt in parts of northern Thailand. While no major damage or injuries have been reported, authorities warned residents to remain alert.