Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report

A Libyan woman was arrested for overstaying her visa after repeatedly causing a disturbance to her neighbours at a dormitory in Chiang Rai province.

Officers from Tourist Police Division 2 detained the woman on Friday, November 21, for overstaying her visa by 897 days, or more than two and a half years. She was arrested at a dormitory in Rob Wiang sub-district of Chiang Rai.

A database check revealed that the Libyan national’s permission to stay in Thailand expired on June 7, 2022.

The arrest followed ongoing complaints from other residents in the building, who reported that the woman frequently behaved disruptively, causing a nuisance to those living nearby.

Officers coordinated with the building’s management to verify residential records, confirming that she had been staying there. They subsequently monitored the woman at the premises.

When officers saw the suspect leave her room, they approached her for questioning. She presented her passport, which showed that her authorised stay had expired in 2022.

After verification, the woman was taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated. Relevant agencies have also been contacted to begin the deportation process.

Under Section 81 of the Immigration Act, the overstay could result in a prison term of up to two years, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

In a similar incident, an Austrian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport after immigration officers discovered he had used falsified documents and immigration stamps to enter and exit the country. He had allegedly overstayed his visa for 578 days, or about one year and seven months.

Last week, a Chinese man was arrested in Pattaya for working illegally as a tour guide and overstaying his visa by nearly three years. He was detained while providing services to a group of tourists.

Another Chinese national was arrested in Phuket in September after overstaying his visa for more than eight months. He was also found to be wanted for an embezzlement case in his home country.