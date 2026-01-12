Thai flag flies high in Antarctic skydiving record

Ryan TurnerPublished: January 12, 2026, 5:41 PM
Thai skydiver Dr Thanaborworn sets a skydiving record over Antarctica | Photo via PR Thai Government/X

Key insights from the news

  • Dr. Thanaborworn Sirikunakornkul, known as 'Super Tum,' set a Guinness World Record by completing a high-altitude skydive over Antarctica while carrying a giant Thai flag.
  • He is Thailand's first HALO-certified skydiver and has previously completed similar jumps over Mount Everest and Scandinavia, making this his third flag-related skydive.
  • The jump was dedicated to fallen Thai soldiers, with at least 21 reported deaths in the recent Thai-Cambodian border clashes as of December 2025.
  • Thai authorities confirmed the achievement, although the Guinness World Records organization has yet to publish a full entry on the record.

Thai doctor and skydiver Dr Thanaborworn Sirikunakornkul, also known as “Super Tum,” has set a Guinness World Record after completing a high-altitude skydive over Antarctica while carrying a giant Thai flag.

The jump was confirmed by Thailand’s Public Relations Department. It marks another milestone for Dr Thanaborworn, who is Thailand’s first HALO-certified skydiver.

HALO, or high-altitude low-opening, is a specialised form of skydiving that involves jumping from extreme altitudes and deploying the parachute at low levels. It is used in military operations and requires advanced training, including the use of supplemental oxygen.

Dr Thanaborworn previously completed similar skydives over Mount Everest and Scandinavia. The Antarctica mission, performed in polar conditions near the South Pole, is his third such feat involving the Thai national flag.

While detailed biographical information about Dr Thanaborworn is not widely available online, sources indicate that he holds the rank of Associate Professor and is known for combining academic work with extreme sports.

Dr Thanaborworn honours his efforts to Thailand’s fallen soldiers | Photo via PR Thai Government/X

The Guinness World Records organisation has not yet published a full entry, but Thai authorities have announced the achievement as official.

According to official statements, he dedicated the record-setting mission to fallen Thai soldiers. Images shared by Thailand’s Government Public Relations Department on social media showed Dr Thanaborworn descending with a Thai flag against the backdrop of Antarctica’s frozen terrain.

As of mid-December 2025, reports indicate that at least 21 Thai soldiers have been killed in the 2025 Thai‑Cambodian border clashes.

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations still linger, as recently, a Cambodian aviation official refuted claims that Thai travellers faced harsh screening at Phnom Penh’s Techo Airport, calling the reports false and unreflective of the country’s hospitality.

