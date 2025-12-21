Thai Army Nurse Honoured with Royal Cremation in Kalasin

December 21, 2025, 1:38 PM
166 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A royal cremation ceremony was held for 33 year old Army Nurse Sergeant Apisit ‘Tee’ Bunnak at Wat Pa Phutthaphawan, Ban Somsak Village, Mueang subdistrict, Kuchinarai district, Kalasin province yesterday, on December 20, at 4pm.

Apisit, a member of the 2nd Army Region’s combat unit and a nurse at Infantry Regiment 11, succumbed to injuries sustained during a Thai-Cambodian border clash on December 14.

The ceremony was presided over by General Chisanupong Rodsiri, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, and was attended by several dignitaries, including Major General Nut Sri-in, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Region, Kalasin Governor Suwan Kemthanchai, and Kalasin Red Cross President Wichuda Kemthanchai.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Alongside them were other prominent figures, government officials, military personnel, police, community leaders, and residents.

The somber atmosphere saw Apisit’s wife, 44 year old Raweewan Bunnak, with their eight year old daughter and six year old son, as well as his 55 year old mother, Lao Pakchamni, who expressed pride in Apisit’s duty to his nation, despite the grief of losing a loved one.

Apisit was posthumously promoted nine salary grades and seven ranks. General Chisanupong presented royal financial assistance, including funds from the Royal Benevolence Fund and the Army Welfare Fund.

Kalasin Governor Suwan and Wichuda Kemthanchai also provided compensation from the Justice Ministry and the Kalasin Red Cross, totaling 210,600 baht, to Apisit’s family.

Tiger, Moo Tee’s dog | KhaoSod

The family expressed deep gratitude to the King, the Queen, and the Royal Family for their support, which they deemed the highest honour. They also thanked all relevant organisations and individuals for their encouragement and assistance.

Lao Pakchamni further encouraged soldiers at the Thai-Cambodian border to perform their duties with dedication.

Apisit died during a rocket attack on December 14 by Cambodian forces while in a bunker at the Phu Makhuea battlefield in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province. His sacrifice was recognised by the King, who provided royal patronage for the funeral and cremation, offering significant moral support to Apisit’s family and fellow soldiers.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Army has granted Apisit a seven-rank promotion to major, along with nine salary levels, special medals, and financial benefits for his family. Additional support includes funds from the Prime Minister’s Office, Army Welfare, and donations from various foundations and organisations devoted to veterans.

Apisit’s family also brought home his dog, Tiger, a companion to aid in their emotional healing, reported by KhaoSod.

December 21, 2025, 1:38 PM
166 2 minutes read

