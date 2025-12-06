Thai Navy boosts Vietnam ties, denies frigate deal claims

Ryan Turner
Published: December 6, 2025, 2:43 PM
Photo via Royal Thai Navy/Facebook

The Royal Thai Navy has reaffirmed its close military cooperation with Vietnam and provided an update on the status of its planned frigate procurement, stating the process remains in its early stages and is being handled with transparency and care.

Today, December 6, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said the naval relationship between Thailand and Vietnam has steadily developed over several decades. The cooperation covers various areas, including leadership-level discussions, maritime security meetings, and joint exercises.

Among the key activities is the annual joint maritime patrol along the maritime boundary line (KC Line), which is held twice a year. The patrols aim to build mutual trust and improve operational coordination. Other exercises include PASSEX (passing exercises) and SAREX (search and rescue drills), designed to enhance readiness for maritime emergencies.

Naval officers from both sides also exchange knowledge during port visits. Most recently, Vietnamese warships 264 and 265 visited Thailand from November 27 to 30, docking at Chuk Samet Port in Sattahip.

Photo via Royal Thai Navy/Facebook

Rear Admiral Parach noted that both navies are aware of shifting regional security dynamics, including maritime disputes, sovereignty concerns, and transnational crime. He said Thailand and Vietnam are working together to improve joint response mechanisms to protect regional peace and stability.

The navy also addressed recent reports about its frigate procurement project. According to Rear Admiral Parach, the project is still in the stage of drafting technical specifications and has not progressed to the selection of a contractor or agreement with any firm.

He stated that the Navy continues to welcome proposals from qualified shipbuilders and defence equipment manufacturers from all countries. These proposals may include details on capabilities, technologies, and potential cooperation models.

The procurement process, he said, will follow government procurement laws and is intended to ensure full transparency and careful evaluation.

The navy’s goal is to obtain a modern frigate that meets the demands of maritime defence and national security, while also considering proposals that include economic or technological benefits for Thailand, such as support for the domestic defence industry.

Rear Admiral Parach stressed that all steps are being conducted with attention to accountability and the best interests of the nation and its people.

Photo via Royal Thai Navy/Facebook

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.