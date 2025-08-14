Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager

In the early hours of yesterday, August 13, a team led by Police Colonel Suriya Phothongnak from the Operations Division of the Region 2 Investigation Bureau, along with Police Lieutenant Colonel Kanisorn Apisomp, conducted an unannounced inspection at entertainment venues in Pattaya. Joining them were officers from Pattaya City Police Station. Their primary focus was SPACE CLUB KARAOKE.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered that patrons and staff were engaged in lively activities with music and dancing. The police immediately intervened, turning on the lights to cease all ongoing activities.

They proceeded to conduct urine tests on both patrons and employees, ensuring no involvement with illegal substances. All tests returned negative results.

However, the investigation uncovered that SPACE CLUB KARAOKE was operating without the necessary permits and was violating regulations by remaining open beyond legally allowed hours.

Consequently, the club‘s manager was detained and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, in the early hours of August 12, Pattaya police carried out a coordinated operation led by Natthaphob Yomjinda, Deputy District Chief of Banglamung, alongside Police Lieutenant Colonel Siriwat Khachamat, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, and Police Major Suchart Dusadee, Inspector of Pattaya City Police.

The joint operation, involving both police and administrative officials, aimed to enforce the government’s 5-Free policy and the Deputy Prime Minister’s No Drugs, No Dealers initiative, targeting illegal activities such as drug use, weapons possession, and underage entry at entertainment venues.

Officers inspected a crowded nightclub with over 100 tourists. During the raid, music was halted and lights were turned on as patrons were separated by gender for drug testing and identity verification.

The inspection found no underage visitors, but two patrons tested positive for drug use, indicated by purple urine results. They were detained for documentation and referred to a rehabilitation program.

