Ubon manhunt after machete attack leaves girl, 4, blind

Suspect with long rap sheet vanished after brutal assault sparked outrage across community

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Thursday, July 17, 2025
Ubon manhunt after machete attack leaves girl, 4, blind
Police in Det Udom district announced a manhunt for a suspect involved in the attack on a four year old girl, which left her blind.

The suspect has a criminal record with over 10 drug-related cases. The incident occurred on June 28 in Ubon Ratchathani province.

Ekaphop Luangprasert, the owner of the Saimai Must Survive Facebook page, visited Ubon Ratchathani to discuss the case with Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Patthayuth Singsomroj. The girl, referred to as A, was attacked by an adolescent with a machete, resulting in severe injuries that led to blindness in both eyes.

The police clarified that delays were due to the ongoing collection of evidence and awaited a medical examination report.

Following this, arrest warrants were issued for two individuals on attempted murder charges. Communication issues between investigators and the victim’s family led them to seek assistance from the social media page.

As of yesterday, July 16, four suspects have been issued arrest warrants in connection with the machete attack on the four year old girl.

The girl’s mother has refused any settlement. Police in Ubon Ratchathani apprehended the motorcycle driver involved in the incident, but the primary attacker remains at large.

Police disclosed that the attacker has a history of involvement in over 10 drug-related cases.

Police in Det Udom have now issued an arrest warrant for 33 year old Tawee on charges of attempted murder. He is accused of using a knife to severely injure the young girl, causing her to become blind. Despite attempts by law enforcement to persuade him to surrender, he remains in hiding, reported KhaoSod.

Anyone who encounters this dangerous individual is urged to report to the emergency hotline at 191 or contact the Det Udom Police Station in Ubon Ratchathani province.

In similar news, a 39 year old man was detained following a violent machete attack on residents in Khun Han district, Sisaket province. The incident unfolded at approximately 12.10pm on June 17 in Krawan subdistrict.

