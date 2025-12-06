Cyanide confirmed in Channel 8 reporter’s body, investigation ongoing

Natthawut Ponglanka | Photo via KhaoSod

Thai authorities are investigating the death of Channel 8 reporter Natthawut Ponglanka after forensic tests confirmed the presence of cyanide in his system.

Natthawut, also known as Nutpong, was found dead at his home in Nonthaburi’s Bang Kruai district on the morning of November 30.

Initial findings suggested abnormal heart rhythm as the cause of death, but further examination by the Ministry of Justice’s Forensic Science Institute confirmed cyanide was detected in both his bloodstream and stomach at levels that could cause death.

Police are now working to determine how the toxin entered his body. Officers say they are not ruling out any possibilities and are investigating both external and self-inflicted causes. Investigators are also waiting for family members to return from Chiang Rai before conducting a full forensic inspection of the home.

News anchor Phuttha Apiwan detailed a timeline of events during his programme yesterday, December 5, stating that five people, including Natthawut, were present at the house on the night of the incident.

The group, which included co-workers from Channel 8, reportedly gathered to eat leftover food including pizza, fried chicken, noodle soup and dumplings. Natthawut had finished work around 2am before returning home.

Infographic of co-workers at Natthawut’s home, translated into English | Courtesy of KhaoSod

According to the account, Natthawut appeared to be in good spirits, drinking with friends until around 5am. One friend left at 5.28am, and another went to sleep on a sofa. The remaining two friends stayed at the table before also leaving.

One of them briefly returned at around 7am to retrieve a forgotten item. Natthawut was later found unconscious in a downstairs room with no pulse. Emergency services were called, and he was pronounced dead shortly after midday.

Police said there were no signs of struggle in the house, but KhaoSod noted that a pool of yellow vomit was found next to the body. Officers have cordoned off the property and barred unrelated individuals from entering as they wait to conduct a more thorough search with the family present.

Police continue to gather evidence and say all potential causes are still under investigation.

Cyanide confirmed in Channel 8 reporter's body, investigation ongoing

