Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters

A Royal Thai Navy warship fired warning shots on Thursday evening after detecting a Cambodian vessel entering Thai territorial waters near the eastern border, prompting panic among residents of Hat Lek village in Trat province before the situation quickly de-escalated.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on December 19 off the coast of Ban Hat Lek in Hat Lek subdistrict, Khlong Yai district. Villagers reported hearing repeated cannon fire from the sea as a navy vessel on routine patrol responded to what officials described as a clear territorial encroachment.

According to preliminary findings, the navy fired more than 10 warning rounds toward the direction of Koh Kong after identifying the Cambodian vessel inside Thai waters. The shots were intended to force the vessel to withdraw, not to engage in combat, officials said.

The sound of gunfire caused alarm in Hat Lek and nearby communities. Some residents rushed to bomb shelters located along the border, fearing the situation could escalate into a wider confrontation. The operation, however, lasted less than five minutes, and no injuries or damage were reported.

Local authorities said the Cambodian vessel retreated after the warning shots, and normal conditions resumed shortly afterward. Surveillance in the area has since been intensified, with naval and security units maintaining round-the-clock monitoring to prevent further incursions.

Mr. Narong Chaisiri, president of the Trat Provincial Fisheries Association, said the incident was unlikely to involve local fishing boats. He noted that Thai fishing activity in the area is regularly coordinated with maritime authorities, particularly in overlapping zones between Thailand and Cambodia.

“This was more likely a different type of vessel, possibly related to transport or non-local fishing,” he said, adding that the association is in ongoing communication with the Trat Maritime Security Command.

The coastal area near Hat Lek has long been considered sensitive due to its proximity to the Thai-Cambodian maritime boundary. While incidents of this nature are rare, security officials say rapid response and clear warning procedures are critical to preventing misunderstandings from escalating.

As of late Thursday night, the situation around Hat Lek had fully stabilized, with residents returning home and patrols continuing offshore. The incident was first reported by the Khaosod.