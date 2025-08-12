Banglamung nightclub raid uncovers drug use in anti-narcotics campaign

In the early hours of yesterday, August 11, a coordinated raid was conducted at the popular Finup nightclub in Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

At 3am, Patcharapat Srithanyanon, the Banglamung district chief, led a task force consisting of local administrative officials, Pattaya City police, and members of the Banglamung District Volunteer Defence Corps.

The operation was organised by Nathaphop Yomjinda, senior district security officer, and Tharit Chanjaroon, district security officer, along with Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station.

Upon entering the nightclub, officers observed over one hundred patrons enjoying the venue. The police immediately halted the music and turned on the lights to carry out a comprehensive inspection.

They conducted identity checks and urine tests for drug detection on 129 people, comprising 62 men and 67 women. Among them, one male patron tested positive for narcotics.

Patcharapat Srithanyanon explained that this operation aligns with the national anti-drug policy spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Interior, Phumtham Wechayachai.

The No Drugs, No Dealers initiative is focused on eliminating drug-related activities in high-risk areas and achieving significant outcomes in the fight against narcotics. Further actions are anticipated as efforts to enforce this nationwide campaign continue, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, the chief of Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police has ordered the transfer of five Kamphaeng Saen Police Station officers after a raid exposed an illegal nightclub operating without a licence, along with drugs and underage patrons.

The inspection took place at around 1am on June 1, when a special operations team from the Department of Provincial Administration raided Rad Zone Chill Kamphaeng Saen. Officers discovered the venue lacked the required service establishment permit, found four patrons under 20 years old, and seized a quantity of illegal drugs.

In response, the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Police set up a fact-finding committee to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation.