Pattaya police raid pub, detain 16 for drugs, illegal work

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the early hours of August 13, a joint operation led by Banglamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon and Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, conducted a raid on a nightlife venue in Pattaya.

The operation aimed to address illegal activities as part of the 5 Free policy and the No Drugs, No Dealers campaign initiated by the Deputy Prime Minister.

The coordinated effort involved Banglamung District security officials and Pattaya police, targeting a Pub & Karaoke located at 188/1 Moo 10 on Soi Bongkot in South Pattaya.

Upon entering, officials instructed the music to be stopped and the lights switched on, subsequently separating male and female patrons for identity verification. The inspection unveiled six foreign workers, five from Laos and one from Myanmar, working without valid work permits.

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Further examinations revealed drug use among the people present. Nine employees and one customer tested positive for narcotics, confirmed through purple urine tests.

The venue’s manager, along with the six workers lacking documentation and the 10 people who tested positive for drug use, were detained. They are now undergoing documentation processes and rehabilitation, while legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

This operation is part of Pattaya’s persistent efforts to curtail illegal activities within its nightlife industry, ensuring adherence to national anti-drug and labour regulations. The raid is one of many conducted in recent days, reflecting the city’s commitment to law enforcement, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, in Samphran district, Nakhon Pathom, local police raided an unlicensed nightclub at 3am on March 23, uncovering 81 patrons with signs of illegal drug use. The Department of Provincial Administration led the operation at Neon Pub after receiving reports of narcotics being sold on site.

During the raid, officials sealed off the exits and found 212 people inside. Some individuals reportedly tried to dispose of drugs such as ketamine and methamphetamine by throwing small plastic bags onto the floor.

Last Updated: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
