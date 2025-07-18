Paetongtarn visits rangers hurt in Ubon border blast

What began as a routine patrol near the Thai-Cambodian border ended in a bloody blast, leaving one soldier without a leg and two others wounded. Now, Thailand’s Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is stepping in to deliver more than just sympathy—she’s promising action.

Today, July 18, Paetongtarn travelled to Sapphasitprasong Camp Hospital in- Ubon Ratchathani province to visit three Royal Thai Army (RTA) Rangers injured by a landmine explosion.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 16, in the Chong Bok border area of Nam Yuen district. Accompanied by Deputy Defence Minister General Natthapol Nakpanich, the 38 year old suspended PM met with the wounded men and their families, expressing the nation’s gratitude.

One of the soldiers, Private Thanapat Huiwan, lost his left leg below the knee in the blast. Paetongtarn spent time speaking with him personally, offering encouragement and a flower basket as a symbol of national appreciation.

The Pheu Thai leader then visited the other two injured Rangers, who sustained muscular injuries to the chest and neck, as well as other impact wounds from the explosion. Despite their injuries, all three soldiers were reported to be in good spirits and concerned about their fellow troops still operating in the region.

“Their morale is extraordinary,” said Paetongtarn. “They are strong—not only physically recovering but mentally resilient. Their families, too, are proud and supportive, and I find that deeply moving.”

When asked if there was anything the government could provide, the soldiers had one simple request: more drinking water, citing extreme heat during their operations.

The embattled PM promptly committed to fulfilling the request, adding that although the army was doing an excellent job with care, any additional support would be arranged.

In light of the attack, Paetongtarn assured that the government would investigate and implement safety reforms to reduce risks to personnel working in border zones, reported The Nation.

When asked about tensions in Surin province, Paetongtarn clarified: “At this moment, I am not acting as the Prime Minister, but I can assure you that the government and military remain united on maintaining Thailand’s sovereignty.”