Nightclub raid in Nonthaburi uncovers drugs, 16 test positive

Bright Choomanee
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A raid on a popular nightclub in the Prachachuen area led to chaos as over 300 patrons were startled, leaving drugs scattered on the floor. Numerous people tested positive for drugs. The venue is well-known, and its owner has previously been in the news.

At 1am today, August 10, Nonthaburi province chief Chun Natthadet Kangsukul, along with administrative officers and volunteers, conducted a surprise inspection of a renowned entertainment venue in Baan Mai, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province.

The raid followed reports that the nightclub was operating beyond legal hours and allowing drug use. This establishment had already been under scrutiny, as its owner also managed Moon Bar, previously a subject of media attention.

During the unannounced raid, officials detained the venue’s security personnel before entering. Inside, around 300 male and female patrons were enjoying the music.

When police identified themselves and turned on the lights, some patrons discarded drugs hidden in plastic bags onto the floor, while others threw them into ice buckets on tables.

Officials collected the drugs as evidence and proceeded to test all patrons for drug use. The tests revealed that 16 individuals, comprising 12 men and four women, had drugs in their system. These people were subsequently detained for legal proceedings.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

During the inspection led by Chun, a man approached requesting that the venue not be scrutinised. However, the Nonthaburi province chief refused due to a directive from Deputy Prime Minister and interior minister Phumitham Wechayachai, who is currently serving as acting prime minister. The policy strictly enforces these inspections.

A patron revealed that the nightclub is notorious among night-goers for operating beyond legal hours, often remaining open until 3am. Patrons arriving from other venues after 1am are required to pay an additional 100 baht for a wristband to enter. Officials observed staff collecting these entrance fees during the inspection.

The management, along with the 16 patrons who tested positive, were taken to the Pak Kret Police Station for further legal action. Police will propose the venue’s closure for five years, in line with orders from the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), due to operating beyond permitted hours and allowing drug use on the premises, reported KhaoSod.

