Bangkok nightclub raided, 328 detained in Huai Khwang operation

Yesterday, August 15, police conducted a raid on an illegal nightclub in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok, detaining 328 patrons, including 122 Thais and 206 foreigners. Six individuals tested positive for drugs, and four packets of “happy water” were discovered.

Huai Khwang Police Station, in collaboration with various enforcement units including the Metropolitan Police Division and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board in Bangkok, executed the operation. Over 50 officers were involved in the search of the entertainment venue located on Pracha Uthit 11 Alley.

This Bangkok nightclub was reported to be a popular venue among foreign tourists, most notably Chinese nationals. During the operation, the venue was packed with both Thai and foreign patrons.

The main hall search revealed no illegal items, but drugs were found on a Vietnamese man and woman. The VIP area was divided into four rooms, where officials found Chinese tourists engaging in illegal activities.

In one VIP room, eight Chinese men were present, while another room hosted 17 individuals, comprising 10 Chinese men, six Chinese women, and one Vietnamese individual. Two people tested positive for methamphetamine, and another two for ketamine.

Additionally, four packets of “happy water” were discovered near a glass cabinet. No one claimed ownership of the drugs, prompting officers to collect DNA samples for evidence purposes.

Police Colonel Prasopchok Iam-pinit explained that the raid followed complaints about an establishment operating illegally. The venue was under investigation due to its popularity among tourists and potential drug-related activities.

The Immigration Bureau checked foreigners’ entry and exit statuses, while the Office of the Narcotics Control Board conducted drug tests on patrons and staff, both Thai and foreign. A total of 328 individuals underwent drug testing, with six testing positive for drugs.

The nightclub lacked a permit to operate or sell alcohol. Consequently, the manager was detained, and authorities proposed a five-year closure under the National Council for Peace and Order’s mandate 22/2015, reported KhaoSod.