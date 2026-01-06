Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani

Key insights from the news Copy A mortar round landed in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, injuring a soldier and prompting a warning from the Thai Army to Cambodia.

The incident occurred on January 6, 2023, when a mortar shell, confirmed to be misfired by Cambodian forces, exploded near the Thai-Cambodian border.

Thai military officials emphasized the need for Cambodia to exercise caution, warning that any further incidents could lead to defensive actions by Thailand.

Despite the incident, the Royal Thai Army reassured the public that the situation was not alarming and that residents could continue their daily lives normally.

Thailand’s army issued a warning to Cambodian authorities today, January 6, after a mortar round landed inside Thai territory in Ubon Ratchathani province, injuring a soldier and raising concerns over a potential ceasefire breach.

According to Army spokesperson Major General Winthai Suvaree, the incident occurred at around 7.40am on Hill 469 in Nam Yuen district, close to the Thai-Cambodian border. Thai border forces under Suranaree Task Force, part of the Second Army Region, reported hearing a single round of unidentified weapon fire from across the border, which was later confirmed to be a mortar shell.

The explosion caused minor shrapnel injuries to one Thai soldier stationed in the area.

Cambodian military officials later contacted their Thai counterparts to clarify that the incident was unintentional. According to the Cambodian side, the mortar was misfired due to an operational error by their own personnel, not a deliberate act.

Thai forces on the ground responded by formally warning their Cambodian counterparts to exercise greater caution. They also stressed that any repeat incident may require defensive action by Thailand under self-defence protocols, reported Khaosod.

The Royal Thai Army reiterated that it was fully prepared to respond to any escalation and continued to monitor the situation along the border closely. Major General Winthai stated that the armed forces had contingency plans in place to protect Thai sovereignty and ensure the safety of local communities near the Cambodian border.

He added that the current situation was not considered alarming, as no further use of weapons had been reported in other border sectors. According to him, residents could continue their daily lives as normal, and the public would be informed immediately if the situation were to change.

In similar news, back in December, the Royal Thai Army responded to Cambodian allegations that Thailand endangered civilians through the use of cluster munitions, insisting the weapons were deployed solely against military targets and accusing Cambodian authorities of distorting the facts.