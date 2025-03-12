Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

Picture courtesy of @sittiaew TikTok

A nurse garnered praise for assisting a passenger who fainted on the BTS train in Bangkok, even though she was on her way to work. Yesterday, March 11, TikTok user @sittiaew shared a video capturing the commendable act, highlighting the nurse’s dedication to her profession.

The video depicts the nurse and a BTS security officer helping a passenger who had fainted, moving the individual to an open area for initial first aid. Despite being pressed for time, the nurse prioritised her duty to help others, showcasing her professional commitment.

Following the video’s release, numerous comments praised the nurse and shared personal experiences of fainting incidents on the BTS. Many commenters noted the kindness and assistance provided by the BTS staff during such situations, reported KhaoSod.

In a comment, the original poster expressed gratitude.

“Thank you everyone for sharing your experiences. I also want to commend the woman in black who helped support the patient alongside the nurse. Unfortunately, she wasn’t captured in the video. It was a very crowded day, and everyone cooperated excellently.”

Last year, Thai netizens praised two Thai nurses for their quick response in providing first aid to two unconscious passengers during a flight from Phuket to Bangkok on December 13.

The incident aboard Bangkok Airways flight PG278 gained attention after being shared by the Phuket Info Centre on Facebook. The nurses, Kittithat Maitrijit and Wannaporn Maitrijit, were recognised for their prompt actions. Both are registered nurses and were passengers on the flight.

As they were waiting for other passengers to board, a foreign man suddenly collapsed near the entrance. Noticing the flight attendants’ concern, the nurses immediately left their seats to assist.

The foreign man lost consciousness, and his companion told the nurses that he had been suffering from diarrhea, vomiting, and extreme fatigue. The nurses then asked the airline for an emergency first aid kit and provided treatment to the man until his condition stabilised.