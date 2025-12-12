Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 12, 2025, 11:27 AM
67 1 minute read
Foreign trio reunited with their childhood driver in Ubon Ratchathani | Photo courtesy of Paweena Kumlue/Facebook

A touching reunion in Ubon Ratchathani province has captured widespread attention after two foreign men and a woman returned to Thailand to reunite with a tricycle driver who cared for them when they were young children more than five decades ago.

The search began after Facebook user Siw Pittaya Chaisongkhram released an appeal video on Monday, December 8, explaining that the three had lived in Thailand as children while their father was a soldier stationed in the kingdom. They were reportedly around five years old at the time.

The video noted that the family lived in Thailand during a period of conflict, though the specific war was not identified. Thailand served as a major US ally during the Laotian Civil War, supporting the Royal Lao Government, while American military and communications personnel were active across the region.

In the video, the woman explained that her father had worked in broadcasting, relaying information from the United States, suggesting the family may have been part of the American presence in Thailand during that era.

Screenshotted image of the trio’s father during his tenure in Thailand | Courtesy of Siw Pittaya Chaisongkhram

Despite the decades that had passed, all three said they never forgot the tricycle driver they remembered as Poon Pong-aree, who helped look after them during their childhood. Siw said they recalled him as a gentle presence who worked as both a driver and a boxer at the time.

Their search gained traction when a local doctor, Dr Bow, recognised the name and contacted Siw. On December 9, one of the men, identified as Mark, was undergoing knee surgery. Siw visited him in the hospital with photos of a man believed to be Poon, and Mark immediately confirmed his identity.

The following day, December 10, the group travelled with Siw to meet the now-elderly man in Ubon Ratchathani. The reunion was described as emotional and overwhelming, with all three expressing their gratitude for the kindness he showed them as children more than half a century ago.

The emotional reunion | Screenshot courtesy of Siw Pittaya Chaisongkhram

The story spread widely online after the popular Facebook page Drama-addict reshared Siw’s updates, drawing thousands of comments celebrating the reunion and the resilience of childhood memories.

Siw said the three had travelled specifically to Thailand for this purpose, and the reunion marked the end of a search filled with hope, uncertainty, and ultimately, relief.

The three siblings at their first visit with Siw Pittaya | Photo via Paul Saripan/Facebook

