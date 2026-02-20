Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 20, 2026, 4:18 PM
87 1 minute read
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Police in Ubon Ratchathani are investigating a gold snatch incident at a shop in Kham Yai, after a man allegedly asked to try on a gold ring then ran off with it yesterday, February 19.

Muang Ubon Police Station received a report at 6.58pm about a gold snatch at a shop called Surat Yaowarat Gold.

The shop owner told police that while selling gold at the front of the shop, a man described as tall and large-built entered wearing a checked shirt, black long trousers and a white surgical mask.

Photo via Khaosod

According to the owner, the man pretended to be a customer and asked to see a gold ring, requesting to try on a ring weighing one baht (around 15 grammes), valued at about 74,500 baht.

The owner said the man took advantage of a moment of inattention, ran out of the shop and rode off on a motorcycle parked in front. He added that he was initially too shocked to react, and although he later gave chase, he could not catch the suspect.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the front of the shop and found it showed the suspect arriving on a Honda Wave motorcycle with an unknown registration number, entering, then leaving the shop with the ring and riding away.

Photo via Khaosod

Khaosod reported that as of now, a radio alert has been issued to intercept the suspect, but officers have not found him. Officers said they will continue checking CCTV in the area to identify him and build the case before making an arrest and taking legal action.

Related Articles

Similarly, back in September last year, police were searching for a knife-wielding suspect after CCTV captured him holding a customer hostage during a gold shop robbery in Saraburi. He reportedly shouted that he needed money to pay off gambling debts before fleeing by motorcycle with stolen jewellery.

Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani

20 minutes ago

