Pattaya nightclub raid uncovers drug use, no underage found

In the early hours of August 12, a coordinated operation was conducted in Pattaya, Thailand, by Natthaphob Yomjinda, Deputy District Chief of Banglamung, alongside Police Lieutenant Colonel Siriwat Khachamat, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, and Police Major Suchart Dusadee, Inspector of Pattaya City Police.

This operation, involving both police and administrative personnel, was designed to enforce the government’s 5-Free policy and the No Drugs, No Dealers initiative led by the Deputy Prime Minister, targeting illegal activities such as drug use, possession of weapons, and underage entry at entertainment venues.

The officers inspected a bustling nightclub filled with over 100 tourists enjoying the music. During the inspection, the music was stopped, and the lights were turned on as patrons were separated by gender for drug tests and identity checks.

The inspection revealed no underage people; however, two patrons tested positive for drug use, as indicated by purple urine results. These people were detained for documentation and referred to a rehabilitation programme.

Pattaya police and Banglamung officials have expressed their commitment to continue conducting random inspections of entertainment venues to ensure adherence to government policies aimed at eliminating drug-related activities in Thailand, reported The Pattaya News.

Venue operators received a strong warning that any establishment found with drugs or permitting underage entry could face severe consequences, including being reported to higher officials.

In similar news, in the early hours of August 11, a coordinated raid took place at the popular Finup nightclub in Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

At 3am, Banglamung district chief Patcharapat Srithanyanon led a task force made up of local administrative officials, Pattaya City police, and members of the Banglamung District Volunteer Defence Corps.

The operation was organised by senior district security officer Nathaphop Yomjinda, district security officer Tharit Chanjaroon, and Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station.