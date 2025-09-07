Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment

A female singer reported an incident involving a well-known influencer, Keng Lai Prang, identified as Panya Yimamphai, to the Sutthisan Police Station yesterday, September 6. Concerned for her safety, she alleged that she was followed to her accommodation. The incident began after they had dinner in Ratchada.

The singer detailed that the event occurred around midnight on September 6, when she dined with Keng Lai Prang at a restaurant in Ratchada Soi 7, Din Daeng district, Bangkok. After their meal, Keng invited her to his rented house on Ratchadaphisek Soi 7 for drinks. Although reluctant, she felt obliged to accompany him around 1am.

Once at the house, Keng’s behaviour became erratic, resembling psychiatric symptoms. Alarmed, the singer fled and took a taxi back to her accommodation. However, Keng allegedly followed her there, causing her to fear for her safety and potential harm to herself and her property.

To address her concerns, she filed a report with Deputy Inspector Ekachisit Meesuk at the Sutthisan Police Station, who recorded the incident for official documentation, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a married Thai woman has accused a sub-district chief in Nakhon Ratchasima, Isaan, of sexually harassing her at a restaurant last year by making explicit sexual remarks in front of others.

The 37 year old, identified only as Tuk, is seeking justice after the official remained in his position despite her complaint. She said the incident occurred on December 9, but no disciplinary action has been taken even after more than five months.

Tuk explained that she attended the restaurant that afternoon with the accused, two male community leaders, and two other women. Seated next to the chief, who had been drinking, she said he kissed her on the cheek, prompting her anger. Fifteen minutes later, he allegedly continued harassing her.