Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinorsaur fossil pigment

Online uproar questions line between artistic freedom and scientific preservation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
56 2 minutes read
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinorsaur fossil pigment | Thaiger
Photo via X/ TMtheEQplusNerd

A Thai artist and social media influencer was recently criticised online for using colours made from dinosaur fossil fragments in her paintings.

The artwork by Thai artist Darisa “Pahn” Karnpoj, better known as Reity, drew widespread attention online following a post by X user @TMtheEQplusNerd. The user shared screenshots from a YouTube video on Pahn’s channel with the caption…

“Oh please Don’t grind dinosaur fossil as paint for your art even if the bone is fragmentary.”

The screenshots showed Pahn grinding a dinosaur fossil into pigment and using it to paint two artworks. One depicted a female figure wearing a dinosaur bone on her head, while the other portrayed the same character lying among fossil remains.

Drawing with dinosaur fossil sparking drama
Photo via @rietyart

The post ignited online debate, with Thai and foreign users flooding the comments section to share their opinions on whether using valuable fossils for art was appropriate. Comments included…

“I’m so pissed off. Why can’t they paint with a brush or draw with a pencil or chalk or anything but this?”

“The worst thing is that it barely works as paint.”

Related Articles

“This is fine. It’s scrap fragments of bone with no scientific value.”

“Didn’t the museum collaborate with her…?”

Thai artist paints with dinosaur fossil pigment
Photo via @rietyart

In response to the controversy, Pahn deleted the video from her YouTube channel and later came forward to clarify her position, explaining that her work was created in collaboration with Museum Pier, a private museum in Bangkok owned by Piriya Vachajitpan.

Pahn stated that Piriya is both an art and fossil collector who has supported palaeontology for more than 30 years. She insisted that every stage of her creative process had been approved by the relevant government authorities.

According to Pahn, the fossils she used were leftovers from legitimate auctions and were too damaged for scientific study. Her aim, she said, was to use them artistically to highlight the beauty and value of nature, without destroying anything of historical importance.

Thai artist Darisa “Pahn” Karnpoj Reity
Photo via @rietyart

She added that she was one of several artists involved in the project. Another artist, she said, used fossil fragments to create an amulet, also with approval from the museum and relevant departments. In a statement reported by Bright TV, Pahn addressed her critics saying…

“Many dramas are not based on facts but rather distortions of information. I just want to create art in peace and open new perspectives for people to learn more about the world of fossils.”

According to Bangkok Art City, the project is part of the Thainosaur Exhibition, held at Museum Pier from July 1 to November 2. In addition to Pahn’s works, the exhibition showcases other artists’ creations, as well as genuine fossils, dinosaur models, and scientific displays for visitors to explore.

Latest Thailand News
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

1 minute ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinorsaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinorsaur fossil pigment

3 minutes ago
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

16 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

16 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

16 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

16 hours ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

17 hours ago
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

17 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets

17 hours ago
Deputy PM says no foreigners encroach Koh Pha Ngan forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy PM says no foreigners encroach Koh Pha Ngan forest

18 hours ago
Russian car rental network dismantled in Koh Pha Ngan crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Russian car rental network dismantled in Koh Pha Ngan crackdown

18 hours ago
Skeletal Thai man rescued after alleged kratom addiction | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeletal Thai man rescued after alleged kratom addiction

19 hours ago
Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings | Thaiger Pattaya News

Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings

19 hours ago
Poolside tragedy: Worker electrocuted at Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Poolside tragedy: Worker electrocuted at Phuket hotel

19 hours ago
Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft

20 hours ago
Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand&#8217;s urban skies | Thaiger Transport News

Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand’s urban skies

20 hours ago
Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push

20 hours ago
Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction

20 hours ago
UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting

22 hours ago
Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand

22 hours ago
Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute

22 hours ago
Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote

23 hours ago
German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery

23 hours ago
Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

24 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
56 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.