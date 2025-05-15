Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok

A female delivery rider has shared her alarming experience of harassment by a customer claiming to be an air force officer in Bangkok. The incident, shared on a popular Facebook page, serves as a cautionary tale after she was assaulted and threatened by a male customer.

The post described how the rider took on extra work in the Don Mueang area. She picked up a male customer at an air force flat, where he initially appeared normal.

He engaged her in casual conversation, asking about her work and requesting her contact details. Trusting the situation, she complied, noting his profile picture featured a family.

However, the situation soon took an unsettling turn when the customer offered to drive her motorcycle, suggesting he could take her back to his flat if she was interested in earning more money. The rider fabricated a story about needing to reach a specific destination to avoid penalties, hoping to deter him.

Despite her evasive responses, he persisted, offering 600 baht (US$18) for her company for two hours. Fearful and uncomfortable, she attempted to record the interaction discreetly. He noticed her actions, insisting money was hard to come by and urging her not to overthink.

The customer also threatened her, suggesting she meet him the next day if she was unavailable then. As he drove recklessly, he grabbed her hand and demanded she hold him, which she resisted.

Customer harassment

Upon reaching their destination, she contacted an acquaintance in the Ramkhamhaeng area for assistance, and the man eventually walked away, allowing her to leave.

The ordeal did not end there, as the man continued to contact her. Her partner intervened, demanding an apology and suggesting a meeting at a police station.

The customer declined and resorted to threats. Now, the rider feels too unsafe to work, despite dressing conservatively to avoid unwanted attention. She suspects the man resides in Don Mueang and may have harassed others, posing a threat to the community.

Following her social media post, Ekaphop Luangprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive Facebook page, reached out to assist. A meeting is scheduled for 10am to discuss the incident in detail.

Preliminary information suggests the man falsely claimed to be an air force officer to access a restricted area, coercing the rider into letting him drive her motorcycle, reported KhaoSod.

During the journey, he forcibly placed her hand on his trousers, preventing her from pulling away by threatening that any struggle could cause them to crash. Despite her fear, she complied until reaching their destination.