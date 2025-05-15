Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok

Online uproar grows as calls for protection of female workers intensify

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
66 2 minutes read
Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok
Picture courtesy of Rowan Freeman, Unsplash

A female delivery rider has shared her alarming experience of harassment by a customer claiming to be an air force officer in Bangkok. The incident, shared on a popular Facebook page, serves as a cautionary tale after she was assaulted and threatened by a male customer.

The post described how the rider took on extra work in the Don Mueang area. She picked up a male customer at an air force flat, where he initially appeared normal.

He engaged her in casual conversation, asking about her work and requesting her contact details. Trusting the situation, she complied, noting his profile picture featured a family.

However, the situation soon took an unsettling turn when the customer offered to drive her motorcycle, suggesting he could take her back to his flat if she was interested in earning more money. The rider fabricated a story about needing to reach a specific destination to avoid penalties, hoping to deter him.

Related Articles

Despite her evasive responses, he persisted, offering 600 baht (US$18) for her company for two hours. Fearful and uncomfortable, she attempted to record the interaction discreetly. He noticed her actions, insisting money was hard to come by and urging her not to overthink.

The customer also threatened her, suggesting she meet him the next day if she was unavailable then. As he drove recklessly, he grabbed her hand and demanded she hold him, which she resisted.

Customer harassment

Upon reaching their destination, she contacted an acquaintance in the Ramkhamhaeng area for assistance, and the man eventually walked away, allowing her to leave.

The ordeal did not end there, as the man continued to contact her. Her partner intervened, demanding an apology and suggesting a meeting at a police station.

The customer declined and resorted to threats. Now, the rider feels too unsafe to work, despite dressing conservatively to avoid unwanted attention. She suspects the man resides in Don Mueang and may have harassed others, posing a threat to the community.

Following her social media post, Ekaphop Luangprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Must Survive Facebook page, reached out to assist. A meeting is scheduled for 10am to discuss the incident in detail.

Preliminary information suggests the man falsely claimed to be an air force officer to access a restricted area, coercing the rider into letting him drive her motorcycle, reported KhaoSod.

During the journey, he forcibly placed her hand on his trousers, preventing her from pulling away by threatening that any struggle could cause them to crash. Despite her fear, she complied until reaching their destination.

Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of เจ๊ม้อย v+ Facebook

Latest Thailand News
Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe Tourism News

Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe

16 seconds ago
Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok Bangkok News

Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok

9 minutes ago
Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station Thailand News

Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station

23 minutes ago
Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

34 minutes ago
Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting Koh Samui News

Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting

46 minutes ago
Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network Bangkok News

Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network

58 minutes ago
Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander Thailand News

Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander

1 hour ago
Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao&#8217;s Ta Takiab district Thailand News

Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district

1 hour ago
Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia Thailand News

Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia

2 hours ago
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase Road deaths

Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

2 hours ago
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients Thailand News

Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

3 hours ago
Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence Thailand News

Trang Airport finally taxiing toward take-off after years of turbulence

4 hours ago
Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted Phuket News

Van crash causes Phuket transformer explosion, driver electrocuted

4 hours ago
Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover Bangkok News

Bangkok siege as gunman goes on rampage over lost lover

4 hours ago
Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection Thailand News

Thai conscript wanted for stabbing ex-girlfriend over sexual rejection

4 hours ago
Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs Pattaya News

Cone, not forgotten! Pattaya clamps down on parking space hogs

4 hours ago
Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Bee-ware: Swarm stings taxi driver in Nonthaburi

5 hours ago
No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river Thailand News

No water in lungs: Thai party entertainer dies before entering river

5 hours ago
Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video) Pattaya News

Splash and dash! Pattaya swamped as storm lashes city (video)

5 hours ago
Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy Thailand News

Pregnant woman and friend killed by lightning in Sisaket tragedy

5 hours ago
Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya Pattaya News

Spice bar sizzler: Ex-flame blamed for fiery bust-up in Pattaya

6 hours ago
2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall Thailand News

2 Cambodian men assaulted by Thai influencers in shopping mall

6 hours ago
Brace for a Thai&#8217;dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Brace for a Thai’dal wave: Storms set to rain supreme across Thailand

6 hours ago
Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan&#8217;s house guest nicks a ride Pattaya News

Brake-ing bad: Good Samaritan’s house guest nicks a ride

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2025
66 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

Thursday, March 27, 2025
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

Thursday, March 20, 2025
Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park

Bangkok man arrested for alleged harassment of teen in park

Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Bolt addresses Bangkok taxi driver sexual harassment claim

Bolt addresses Bangkok taxi driver sexual harassment claim

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x