Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer’s emotional hunt for real family

Influencer returns to China to seek justice and search for biological family

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin40 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
180 2 minutes read
Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer’s emotional hunt for real family
Photo via Facebook/ Aurora Aurora

Thai netizens are expressing their support for a Chinese influencer after she shared her heartbreaking story of being kidnapped as a child and her ongoing search for her biological family.

The 20 year old influencer, Auyoya Yich, is widely known among Thai netizens as Aurora or Tao Hoo (meaning tofu). She is currently an exchange student at Rangsit University in Thailand and consistently uses the Thai language in her video content and social media posts.

Thais began calling her Tao Hoo after she posted a video of herself attempting to order food in Thai. Viewers found her pronunciation of the word “Tao Hoo” endearing, which led to her nickname.

Recently, Aurora revealed a lifelong secret through the Chinese platforms Douyin and Red Note. She shared her past story in Chinese, and it was translated into Thai by the Facebook page, Luijeen.

Aurora said she had been inspired to share her story after reading about a Chinese father who was reunited with his daughter following 19 years of searching.

Aurora disclosed that she had been kidnapped as a young child and sold to her stepfather. She recalled having two older sisters and an older brother, identifying herself as the youngest child in the family.

Chinese influencer searches for biological family
Photo via Facebook/ Aurora Aurora

At one point, her parents divorced, and she lived with her father, who later remarried. Although her stepmother treated her well, her life changed forever after she agreed to get into a car with a female stranger she met outside the family home.

Related Articles

The woman lured her by saying she was taking her to a fun place, but Aurora was instead taken to an unknown location where other children were present. Eventually, she was bought by a man who became her stepfather and taken to Henan Province. She never saw him initially, only his older sister.

Her step-aunt forced her to do all the housework and subjected her to physical abuse. Aurora also suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her step-uncle. She made several suicide attempts but was unsuccessful.

Chinese influencer in Thailand shares being kidnapped as child
Photo via Douyin/ aurora在泰国（豆腐妹妹

When she reached her teenage years, her stepfather finally took her to live with him. He pressured her to study hard to impress his relatives, but when she failed to achieve high grades, he berated her. Aurora stated that he also sexually assaulted her, prompting her to run away from home.

She said she kept running until she reached a canal, where she intended to end her life. However, a woman found her just in time and stopped her. This woman cared for her and gave her the love she had long been denied.

Tragically, the woman later died of cancer. With no surviving family members, she left her house for Aurora, along with a letter urging her to stay strong, be patient, and escape far away from China once she could support herself.

Thai netizens encourage Chinese woman in mission to search for her family
Photo via Douyin/ aurora在泰国（豆腐妹妹

Aurora told her followers that she is now self-sufficient and ready to search for her biological family. Her only clue is a photo of herself as a child standing next to a railway station.

She said the image was found on her stepfather’s social media account and believes it was taken by the criminal gang who kidnapped her and used it to negotiate her sale.

Chinese netizens identified the location in the photo as Guangzhou North Station. Aurora has since returned to China to file a complaint against the trafficking gang and has submitted a DNA sample to help locate her biological parents.

She thanked both her Thai and Chinese supporters for their encouragement and promised to keep them updated on her search.

Latest Thailand News
Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste Bangkok News

Thai human rights lawyer hit with 29 years for lese majeste

5 minutes ago
Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting Crime News

Udon Thani students injured in accidental dormitory shooting

12 minutes ago
Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1 Bangkok News

Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1

19 minutes ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish

26 minutes ago
Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park Thailand News

Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park

31 minutes ago
Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer&#8217;s emotional hunt for real family Thailand News

Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer’s emotional hunt for real family

40 minutes ago
Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode Thailand News

Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode

47 minutes ago
Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft Crime News

Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft

54 minutes ago
Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil Bangkok News

Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil

1 hour ago
Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist Road deaths

Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist

1 hour ago
Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap Thailand News

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap

1 hour ago
Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei Crime News

Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei

1 hour ago
Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays Phuket News

Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays

2 hours ago
Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence Crime News

Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence

2 hours ago
Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host Bangkok News

Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host

2 hours ago
Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers Business News

Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers

2 hours ago
British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home Thailand News

British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home

2 hours ago
50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers Thailand News

50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers

3 hours ago
FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand Cannabis News

FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand

3 hours ago
Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury Phuket News

Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury

3 hours ago
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

4 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

4 hours ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

4 hours ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

4 hours ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

4 hours ago
China NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin40 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
180 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard Harvey
Richard Harvey
15 minutes ago

relatives are blood……..family is loyalty

0
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
1
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x