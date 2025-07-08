Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer’s emotional hunt for real family

Thai netizens are expressing their support for a Chinese influencer after she shared her heartbreaking story of being kidnapped as a child and her ongoing search for her biological family.

The 20 year old influencer, Auyoya Yich, is widely known among Thai netizens as Aurora or Tao Hoo (meaning tofu). She is currently an exchange student at Rangsit University in Thailand and consistently uses the Thai language in her video content and social media posts.

Thais began calling her Tao Hoo after she posted a video of herself attempting to order food in Thai. Viewers found her pronunciation of the word “Tao Hoo” endearing, which led to her nickname.

Recently, Aurora revealed a lifelong secret through the Chinese platforms Douyin and Red Note. She shared her past story in Chinese, and it was translated into Thai by the Facebook page, Luijeen.

Aurora said she had been inspired to share her story after reading about a Chinese father who was reunited with his daughter following 19 years of searching.

Aurora disclosed that she had been kidnapped as a young child and sold to her stepfather. She recalled having two older sisters and an older brother, identifying herself as the youngest child in the family.

At one point, her parents divorced, and she lived with her father, who later remarried. Although her stepmother treated her well, her life changed forever after she agreed to get into a car with a female stranger she met outside the family home.

The woman lured her by saying she was taking her to a fun place, but Aurora was instead taken to an unknown location where other children were present. Eventually, she was bought by a man who became her stepfather and taken to Henan Province. She never saw him initially, only his older sister.

Her step-aunt forced her to do all the housework and subjected her to physical abuse. Aurora also suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her step-uncle. She made several suicide attempts but was unsuccessful.

When she reached her teenage years, her stepfather finally took her to live with him. He pressured her to study hard to impress his relatives, but when she failed to achieve high grades, he berated her. Aurora stated that he also sexually assaulted her, prompting her to run away from home.

She said she kept running until she reached a canal, where she intended to end her life. However, a woman found her just in time and stopped her. This woman cared for her and gave her the love she had long been denied.

Tragically, the woman later died of cancer. With no surviving family members, she left her house for Aurora, along with a letter urging her to stay strong, be patient, and escape far away from China once she could support herself.

Aurora told her followers that she is now self-sufficient and ready to search for her biological family. Her only clue is a photo of herself as a child standing next to a railway station.

She said the image was found on her stepfather’s social media account and believes it was taken by the criminal gang who kidnapped her and used it to negotiate her sale.

Chinese netizens identified the location in the photo as Guangzhou North Station. Aurora has since returned to China to file a complaint against the trafficking gang and has submitted a DNA sample to help locate her biological parents.

She thanked both her Thai and Chinese supporters for their encouragement and promised to keep them updated on her search.