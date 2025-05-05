Thai police apologise after ignoring influencer’s stalking complaint

Thai police issued an apology to a female social media influencer for acting inappropriately and initially ignoring her complaints of being stalked and threatened by a Burmese man.

The influencer, 28 year old Linrada “Lin” Warakornsittichai, posted on her Facebook account, Sanella Linvar, to seek help after officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station failed to provide any updates on her case.

Lin reported being stalked and threatened over three days by a Burmese man. She said the ordeal left her unable to sleep and too afraid to travel alone. When she initially approached the police, they reportedly dismissed her concerns saying, “You think too much. Nothing has happened yet.”

In her Facebook post, Lin explained that the man first contacted her via Instagram, messaging in English,

“I wonder why men can’t get enlightened. A girl like you showing your beauty makes men obsessed.”

She replied, “Hello, because men don’t want real love; they just want sex.” Lin said she blocked him shortly afterwards as he continued sending her excessive messages and appeared to be obsessed with her.

Unexpectedly, the man went on to create more than 20 accounts across various social media platforms to continue contacting her. Despite blocking each one, he repeatedly created new accounts.

On April 26, he sent Lin a threatening message, “How dare you block my account. I know your condo room number. I will take you away.”

She revealed that he came to her condominium building and waited in the lobby, though fortunately, she was not home at the time. He returned the following day, April 27, but was unable to enter the premises.

Although she had never shared her phone number, the man somehow acquired it and began calling her. In one of the calls, he allegedly said…

“Are you going to come down from your room to meet me nicely, or do you want to come downstairs lifeless? Want me to kill both of you?”

Lin contacted the police immediately and confronted the man in their presence. However, as no resolution was reached, she went to the police station to lodge a formal complaint.

According to Lin, the police neither pressed charges nor recorded the man’s actions. They simply told him not to bother her and then released him.

The man allegedly resumed harassing Lin after his release, returning to her condominium again on April 28 and sending her more threatening messages. Despite filing multiple complaints, Lin said police continued to insist that “nothing had happened”.

Police only took action after Lin’s social media post went viral. Officers then arrested the man and brought him before the court on charges of making threats and causing a public nuisance. He was fined 1,000 baht, and police promised he would be deported once legal proceedings concluded.

Channel 7 reported that officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station have issued a formal apology to Lin for their inappropriate response and the delay in handling her complaint.