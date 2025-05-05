Thai police apologise after ignoring influencer’s stalking complaint

Burmese stalker eventually faces 1,000 baht fine and deportation

Petch Petpailin23 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, May 5, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ Sanella Linvar

Thai police issued an apology to a female social media influencer for acting inappropriately and initially ignoring her complaints of being stalked and threatened by a Burmese man.

The influencer, 28 year old Linrada “Lin” Warakornsittichai, posted on her Facebook account, Sanella Linvar, to seek help after officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station failed to provide any updates on her case.

Lin reported being stalked and threatened over three days by a Burmese man. She said the ordeal left her unable to sleep and too afraid to travel alone. When she initially approached the police, they reportedly dismissed her concerns saying, “You think too much. Nothing has happened yet.”

In her Facebook post, Lin explained that the man first contacted her via Instagram, messaging in English,

“I wonder why men can’t get enlightened. A girl like you showing your beauty makes men obsessed.”

She replied, “Hello, because men don’t want real love; they just want sex.” Lin said she blocked him shortly afterwards as he continued sending her excessive messages and appeared to be obsessed with her.

Burmese stalker arrested in Bangkok
The Burmese stalker monitored the victim on his motorcycle. | Photo via Facebook/ Sanella Linvar

Unexpectedly, the man went on to create more than 20 accounts across various social media platforms to continue contacting her. Despite blocking each one, he repeatedly created new accounts.

On April 26, he sent Lin a threatening message, “How dare you block my account. I know your condo room number. I will take you away.”

She revealed that he came to her condominium building and waited in the lobby, though fortunately, she was not home at the time. He returned the following day, April 27, but was unable to enter the premises.

Police acts against a Burmese man who stalks Thai influencer after the matter went viral
Photo via Facebook/ Sanella Linvar

Although she had never shared her phone number, the man somehow acquired it and began calling her. In one of the calls, he allegedly said…

“Are you going to come down from your room to meet me nicely, or do you want to come downstairs lifeless? Want me to kill both of you?”

Lin contacted the police immediately and confronted the man in their presence. However, as no resolution was reached, she went to the police station to lodge a formal complaint.

Police apologise for ignoring stalking complaint
The victim and her boyfriend accepted the apology. | Photo via Facebook/ นักข่าวสายตำรวจ

According to Lin, the police neither pressed charges nor recorded the man’s actions. They simply told him not to bother her and then released him.

The man allegedly resumed harassing Lin after his release, returning to her condominium again on April 28 and sending her more threatening messages. Despite filing multiple complaints, Lin said police continued to insist that “nothing had happened”.

Police officers issue apology to stalking victim
Photo via Facebook/ นักข่าวสายตำรวจ

Police only took action after Lin’s social media post went viral. Officers then arrested the man and brought him before the court on charges of making threats and causing a public nuisance. He was fined 1,000 baht, and police promised he would be deported once legal proceedings concluded.

Channel 7 reported that officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station have issued a formal apology to Lin for their inappropriate response and the delay in handling her complaint.

Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

