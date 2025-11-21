TikTok pulls award from Thai doctor amid clothing brand drama, voting scandal

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 21, 2025, 2:43 PM
76 2 minutes read
Photo via MGR Online

TikTok Thailand withdrew the Rising Creator of the Year Award 2025 from a Thai doctor following a dispute involving a well-known clothing brand and allegations of unethical voting practices.

In a statement released yesterday, November 20, TikTok Thailand announced that the award had been revoked due to violations of the TikTok Awards’ rules and conditions.

The award had originally been presented to Chayapha “Mook” Phakdeesri, a female doctor popular among Thai TikTok users as “Mook Eats Cakes” for the videos featuring her eating large portions of desserts, particularly cakes.

The withdrawal followed a dispute between Mook and the designer and owner of the Poem clothing brand, Chavanon “Sean” Caisiri.

Sean came forward to seek justice for his employee, saying Mook was spreading false information about his brand, employee, and service.

Recently, Mook created a video when she tried on several dresses at Poem in preparation for the TikTok Award ceremony. In the video, she claimed that a store employee treated her badly and was unwilling to provide service to her.

Thai TikToker Mook Eats Cakes
Photo via Facebook/ Mook Mukee

Sean stated that he personally contacted Mook to apologise and suggested she try on clothes at another branch. Despite this, Mook did not buy any items.

According to Sean, the accused employee denied the allegations and was upset by the accusation, while also revealing that Mook’s mother claimed a close personal relationship with Sean on that day.

Sean insisted he did not know Mook or her mother personally and trusted his employee’s account, having worked with her for over 15 years. He accused Mook of fabricating the story to gain more views for her videos.

Following Sean’s video, several business owners shared negative experiences involving Mook and her mother. Netizens then demanded that Mook clarify the situation, with some criticising her on social media and urging the Medical Council of Thailand to consider revoking her medical licence.

Thai TikTok clashes with designer leading to award revoked
Mook and her mother | Photo via MGR Online

Mook subsequently issued a public apology, stating that she had no intention of damaging any brand’s reputation and merely wanted to share her personal experiences.

In addition to the clothing store controversy, netizens highlighted allegations of corrupt practices. Mook had previously posted a video showing herself gifting a mobile phone to a colleague who voted for her in the TikTok Awards.

A cake shop owner also revealed that Mook had asked her to sponsor her campaign, inviting TikTok users to vote for her and provide them with cakes as gifts. The owner refused, describing the request as corrupt.

Although TikTok Thailand has not disclosed the specific reasons for revoking the award, it is widely believed that the clothing brand dispute and allegations of corruption influenced the platform’s decision.

Poem designer and owner Sean
Photo via Instagram/ @sean_poem

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.