Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall

The woman who died after falling from a condominium in Patong last week has been identified. On December 12, international media confirmed she was the social media personality known as Mary Magdalene.

The Daily Mail reported that the victim was 33 year old Mary Magdalene (real name Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora), a Mexican-Canadian national who rose to online fame for documenting extreme cosmetic procedures.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of December 9, just hours after she checked into a condominium in Patong for a one-night stay. Her body was discovered in the building’s parking area after 1.30pm, Patong Police confirmed.

Police said the woman fell from a ninth-floor balcony. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and no further details have been released at this stage.

Shortly before her death, she posted the final scene from the film The Truman Show, where Jim Carrey’s character says, “And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night,” along with a childhood photo of herself on her social media. She also changed the name of her other Instagram account to MaryMagdaleneDied.

As a social media personality, Mary Magdalene was widely known for her openness about cosmetic surgery and body modification, as well as for her psychedelic paintings, sculptures, and self-portraits.

Her long history of cosmetic surgeries often put her in medical danger, and she openly discussed complications she experienced over the years. Despite her online persona, she had also shared regret and a desire to return to her natural appearance, writing in 2023 that she felt trapped in an exhausting cycle of fixing previous complications.

Thai authorities have not yet announced any conclusions regarding the case and the investigation remains ongoing.

