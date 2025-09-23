Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals

A Thai woman repeatedly harassed a man in the Isaan province of Udon Thani in an attempt to marry him, saying “I’ve never seen anyone this handsome in my life.” The man insisted he did not know her personally and had never given her any hope of a romantic relationship.

The 44 year old Thai man, Tar, called officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station to his home in Soi Wannapa, Mueang district, at around 4pm yesterday, September 22, after facing harassment for the third time from a female stranger aged about 60.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman standing outside Tar’s home with a tote bag and luggage, as if she intended to move in with him. She concealed her identity by wearing a long-sleeved shirt, long trousers, a face mask, and a hat.

The woman told police that she had met Tar on social media and followed him on every platform. She had been trying to call him, but he never answered.

Police urged the woman to leave the residence, and she eventually complied. Before departing, she expressed her admiration for Tar to a local journalist saying…

“I’ve never seen anyone this handsome in my life. He’s breathtakingly handsome. I’ve never seen someone this good-looking in my whole life. I have to see him one last time, or I won’t be able to sleep a wink.”

Afterwards, Tar gave an interview to the media about the harassment he had experienced. He explained that he was previously a social media influencer but left the industry more than ten years ago to focus on building his own business.

The woman had followed him on every platform, repeatedly sending messages and making phone calls. Tar said her messages were often incoherent, so he ignored them.

The first incident occurred when the woman obtained his phone number from a Facebook page for his brother’s restaurant. She initially pretended to be interested in his business but later revealed her true intention of starting a romantic relationship.

She arrived at his home with luggage and begged to be let inside. When she refused to leave, Tar had to seek help from his neighbours before she finally gave up.

The second incident happened three to four months later when she again arrived at his home with her belongings. This time, she told him she wanted to marry him and have children with him, even boasting about her wealth to persuade him. Tar ignored her again.

In the latest incident, the woman immediately hugged Tar upon arrival and once more proposed marriage. When he ordered her to leave, she caused a scene, shouting loudly until neighbours intervened and she disappeared.

However, she remained hidden nearby and later tried to approach him again. Tar admitted that he pushed her to the ground in response. The confrontation escalated, prompting him to call the police.

Tar stressed that he had never asked her on a date or given her any false hope. He urged her not to return to his home again, warning that if she did, he would pursue legal action to the fullest extent.