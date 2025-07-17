South Korean influencer goes viral with ‘kappa haircut’ in Pattaya

A South Korean social media influencer went viral on Thai social media for his unique haircut and hilarious video content, with Pattaya serving as the backdrop.

The owner of Sixteen Barbershop Pattaya shared pictures and a video of the quirky South Korean customer on his Facebook page, Barber King, on July 11. The footage showed the man receiving an unusual haircut modelled after Kappa, a creature from Japanese folklore. The barbershop owner captioned the post:

“South Korean tourist with the legendary Kappa haircut. Our brains almost burst seeing the look. He entertained all of us at Sixteen Barbershop. Welcome—we’re ready to offer you any hairstyle you request.”

The post was reshared by various Facebook pages and news outlets, quickly gaining the attention of Thai netizens. The barber who provided the service, 32 year old Ice, later gave an interview to DailyNews.

Ice explained that he and his colleagues noticed the South Korean man setting up a camera and dancing playfully outside their shop in the evening. Shortly after, the man entered the barbershop and showed Ice a photo of the hairstyle he wanted.

Ice suspected the man was an influencer, as he was livestreaming and announcing to his followers that he was about to get a crazy haircut.

He spent about an hour giving the Kappa-style haircut to the South Korean man, who cracked jokes, engaged with the barbers and clients, and generally brought an upbeat atmosphere to the shop.

According to Ice, the influencer tipped him 300 baht and performed a funny, eccentric dance before leaving. He returned the following day requesting rainbow-coloured hair drying, but the service was unavailable. Ice directed him to a nearby salon that might offer it.

In addition to his unusual haircut, the South Korean man was spotted dancing in various locations around Pattaya. His bizarre but amusing moves drew attention from both locals and tourists.

Neither Ice nor the media revealed the influencer’s social media handles. It is believed he may be sharing his content through South Korea–based platforms.