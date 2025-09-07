Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has announced a scheduled power outage affecting 33 locations across Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi today. September 7. The outage, starting at 8.30am, aims to enhance and maintain electricity distribution systems, with some areas experiencing disruptions until 4pm.

To ensure safety during these operations, MEA has stated the need to temporarily suspend electricity supply in select areas. In Bangkok, the affected locations and times are as follows: Phetchaburi Road (outbound) opposite the Electrolux Building from 8.30am to 3.30pm; Wachirathamsathit 57 and Soi Wachirathamsathit 57/2 from 8.30am to 3.30pm; Soi Chalerm Phrakiat Ratchakan Thi 9, Soi 28, and the vicinity of Rajdamri School from 9am to 2.30pm.

Other areas include Yothin Phatthana Road, Soi Mu Ban Lat Phrao 2 from 8.30am to 3.30pm, and various sections along Sukhaphiban 5 Road from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Pracha Uthit Road, near Soi Pracha Uthit 113 and Chuan Chuen Village, will experience a full day outage from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Wang Lang 21, Sukhumvit 66/1 (from intersections 13 to 29 and 8 to 10), and numerous other areas will also be affected during the specified times.

In Samut Prakan, power outages are scheduled for Suk Sawat Road (Soi Suk Sawat 70/21), including locations near the 7-Eleven, CP All Public Company Limited, and O.P.P Consumer Marketing Limited, from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Additional outages will occur at various locations, including the vicinity of Wat Laem School from 8.30am to 10am and the Tasanee Niwet Village area from 10am to 12pm.

Nonthaburi will experience outages along Ratchaphruek Road, impacting locations such as PUURR Pet Hospital and surrounding areas, from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Other affected areas include Taling Chan-Suphan Buri Road (Route 340), from CK Concrete Company to the Heineken Brewery intersection, from 8am to 3.30pm.

Residents seeking further information or having inquiries can visit the MEA website or contact their helpline at 1130 for assistance, reported KhaoSod.