Thai influencer apologises after wearing Islamic attire to promote pork

Thai influencer apologises after wearing Islamic attire to promote pork
Photo via ThaiRath and Facebook/ ครัวลุงโทนี่

A Thai social media influencer issued an apology after sparking criticism for wearing Islamic attire while promoting grilled pork at his restaurant in the northern province of Phetchabun.

The 48 year old influencer, Charoensak “Tony” Phosichai, better known online as Uncle Tony, posted a TikTok video promoting his restaurant, ครัวลุงโทนี่ (Krua Lung Tony which translates to Uncle Tony’s Kitchen).

In the video, Tony is seen wearing a white long dress known as a thawb (or thobe), which is traditionally worn by Muslims, particularly during prayers, important events, and religious ceremonies. In some Arab countries, it is also worn daily.

Wearing a thawb might not have drawn backlash had it not been for the fact that Tony was holding grilled pork, a food strictly prohibited in Islam. In the video, Tony is heard saying…

“Hi! Happy Songkran Festival! Wishing you all wealth and good health. Let’s celebrate Thai New Year! Anyone interested in trying grilled pork can visit us at Krua Lung Tony.”

Tony is then seen serving the grilled pork dish to a customer while still dressed in traditional Islamic attire, encouraging his followers to visit his restaurant before the video ends.

Find Islamic clothing to promote grilled pork
Photo via ThaiRath

Netizens from both Buddhist and Muslim communities flooded the comment section with criticism, demanding that Tony remove the video. Some of the comments included…

“Delete the video before 6pm and issue an apology. You’ll regret it if you don’t.”

“Uncle, you shouldn’t wear these clothes to promote pork. You know it’s not appropriate. Don’t think only about the views.”

“Why are you doing this? You’re rich and can do anything, can’t you? Even though I’m Buddhist, I respect Muslims. I used to be your fan, but I’m going to unfollow you now.”

Muslims offended after influencer wears Islamic clothes
Photo via ThaiRath

Tony later deleted the video and posted an apology on his page saying…

“I’m Tony and I would like to apologise to all Muslims for wearing the clothing while promoting grilled pork. I had no intention to insult anyone or your religion. I have friends in the Islamic community as well. I have already removed the video. I sincerely apologise again for what I have done.”

Tha influencer apologise for drama over Muslim community
Photo via Facebook/ ครัวลุงโทนี่

Tony also explained in the video that he had purchased the clothes in Dubai and had previously worn them during a photoshoot in the desert. He said he chose to wear them again for fun during the Songkran Festival.

According to a report by Channel 7, the apology video did not improve the situation. Representatives from the Provincial Islamic Committee of Phetchabun are now reportedly gathering evidence to file a formal complaint against Tony.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

