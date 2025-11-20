Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signalled he may dissolve the House early if the opposition files a no-confidence motion, warning he won’t play into political traps.

Speaking at Government House yesterday, November 19, Anutin said his minority government is ready for scrutiny but warned that a formal no-confidence debate under Section 151 would likely lead him to dissolve the House before the vote could take place.

“If there is a no-confidence debate, we will lose the vote whenever it is taken. That’s why I’m the first prime minister to openly announce the dissolution plan. If anything stops the government from functioning, we must return power to the people.”

He reiterated that the government will dissolve Parliament no later than January 31, 2026, but made it clear that he may not wait that long. When asked whether a draft royal decree for dissolution was already prepared, he smiled and said, “You read my mind.”

Anutin encouraged the opposition to submit a general debate without a vote under Section 152 if they genuinely want to scrutinise the administration’s performance, instead of playing what he described as political games.

“If they are afraid I might avoid the debate, then file a Section 152 motion, we are ready to respond. But if they file a Section 151 no-confidence motion, no matter how well we defend ourselves, we cannot win the vote.”

The PM emphasised that a government with fewer MPs must carefully weigh whether it should allow “the majority to topple the minority,” and dismissed speculation that coalition MPs co-signing a motion with Pheu Thai would violate their agreement.

“They are not related.”

Anutin also rejected suggestions that the government has done anything worthy of a censure motion, arguing that it has only been in office for about a month and is focused on solving national issues, The Nation reported.

“Whether dissolution happens in December or January makes no difference. I will not allow myself to be trapped in anyone’s political game.”

When questioned about House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha’s claim that filing a no-confidence motion would prevent dissolution, Anutin replied, “There are many details involved.”

Pressed on whether he shares Deputy PM Bowornsak Uwanno’s legal reading, he grinned and said, “I follow Anutin.”