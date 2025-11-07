PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy

Leader cuts media Q&A short after tense exchange with reporters

Published: November 7, 2025, 1:22 PM
126 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul abruptly ended a press interview after reporters asked whether he would remove Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao and alleged links to online scam networks.

The incident unfolded following Anutin’s appearance at a high-profile ceremony aimed at launching a united crackdown on cybercrime, where six ministries and nine state and private agencies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to combat online scams.

After delivering remarks on the government’s anti-scam operations, Anutin was questioned by a reporter about calls from opposition MP Rangsiman Rome for Thammanat’s removal from the Cabinet. Rangsiman, from the People’s Party, claimed Thammanat, currently serving as Minister of Agriculture and de facto leader of the Kla Tham Party, had connections to grey businesses and online scam operations. Thammanat has denied the allegations.

Thammanat Prompao

“How is that related to the government’s efforts to tackle online scams?” Anutin said, before walking away and ending the press conference without taking further questions.

Earlier, the PM had already bristled when asked about claims made by Rangsiman and activist Atchariya Ruangratanapong involving another unnamed politician identified only as “Ch.” Atchariya reportedly submitted information about this figure to Rangsiman for investigation.

When a reporter brought up the “Ch” case, Anutin gestured toward Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, who was standing nearby, and said:

“This is Minister Ch, and my nephew. Do you think he’s involved in online scamming?

“If Atchariya really had something, he should’ve gone to the police chief or the Department of Special Investigation, not the opposition.”

The final straw came when another reporter repeated the question about removing Thammanat, causing Anutin to leave the podium altogether.

Despite the heated exchange, Anutin maintained earlier that his government was taking online scams seriously. He highlighted that the MOU, signed by agencies such as the Bank of Thailand and the NBTC, marked a new era of “tangible results” in cybercrime suppression, The Nation reported.

When asked whether senior police figures would also be investigated, Anutin replied, “Is there any officer more powerful than the national police chief?” before reiterating that Police Commissioner Kitrat Phanphet had also joined the anti-scam push.

Published: November 7, 2025, 1:22 PM
126 1 minute read

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.