Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup

Bhumjaithai Party announced three prime ministerial candidates during a press event, aiming to expand its leadership ahead of the upcoming election.

Speaking at Government House, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, along with Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, will join him on the official candidate list. Their nominations are expected to be submitted immediately following a planned party assembly on Sunday, November 23.

“This time, Bhumjaithai isn’t the small party it once was. Back then, I was the sole nominee. Now, we’ve grown — and it’s time others shared the leadership responsibility.”

Anutin commended both nominees for their administrative capabilities and work ethic, adding that Suphajee had initially declined the nomination before agreeing to complete the trio.

The PM praised Ekniti and Suphajee as “results-driven professionals” and said they had quickly adapted to their ministerial portfolios, even with limited time in office.

“We rarely meet face-to-face. But wherever they are, they’re always reachable and ready to resolve issues.”

Anutin also hinted that both nominees could be included on the party-list ballot.

“It’s possible. They’re committed, decisive, and prepared to lead.”

Olarn Thinbangtieo, a political scientist at Burapha University, remarked that the move appears aimed at strengthening Bhumjaithai’s image after previous electoral setbacks, Bangkok Post reported.

“By fielding multiple PM candidates, the party signals its maturity and ambition to be more than a support player.”

Anutin underscored his hands-off leadership style, noting that he empowers capable ministers and offers support rather than interference.

“When people are doing their jobs well, the best thing to do is step back and let them work.”

In a related development, the PM has hinted that he may dissolve the House sooner than planned if the opposition moves forward with a no-confidence motion. Anutin emphasised that while his minority government is prepared to face scrutiny, a no-confidence debate under Section 151 would trigger an early dissolution to avoid being undermined politically.