Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 20, 2025, 5:48 PM
50 1 minute read
Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Money & Banking Online

Bhumjaithai Party announced three prime ministerial candidates during a press event, aiming to expand its leadership ahead of the upcoming election.

Speaking at Government House, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, along with Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, will join him on the official candidate list. Their nominations are expected to be submitted immediately following a planned party assembly on Sunday, November 23.

“This time, Bhumjaithai isn’t the small party it once was. Back then, I was the sole nominee. Now, we’ve grown — and it’s time others shared the leadership responsibility.”

Anutin commended both nominees for their administrative capabilities and work ethic, adding that Suphajee had initially declined the nomination before agreeing to complete the trio.

Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

The PM praised Ekniti and Suphajee as “results-driven professionals” and said they had quickly adapted to their ministerial portfolios, even with limited time in office.

“We rarely meet face-to-face. But wherever they are, they’re always reachable and ready to resolve issues.”

Anutin also hinted that both nominees could be included on the party-list ballot.

Related Articles

“It’s possible. They’re committed, decisive, and prepared to lead.”

Olarn Thinbangtieo, a political scientist at Burapha University, remarked that the move appears aimed at strengthening Bhumjaithai’s image after previous electoral setbacks, Bangkok Post reported.

“By fielding multiple PM candidates, the party signals its maturity and ambition to be more than a support player.”

Anutin underscored his hands-off leadership style, noting that he empowers capable ministers and offers support rather than interference.

“When people are doing their jobs well, the best thing to do is step back and let them work.”

In a related development, the PM has hinted that he may dissolve the House sooner than planned if the opposition moves forward with a no-confidence motion. Anutin emphasised that while his minority government is prepared to face scrutiny, a no-confidence debate under Section 151 would trigger an early dissolution to avoid being undermined politically.

Latest Thailand News
Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai names 3 PM hopefuls in leadership shakeup

28 seconds ago
Insect larva removed from patient in Bangkok, expert says no threat to locals | Thaiger Bangkok News

Insect larva removed from patient in Bangkok, expert says no threat to locals

8 minutes ago
Overstay rules in Thailand: What happens, how much it costs, and how to resolve it | Thaiger Visa Information

Overstay rules in Thailand: What happens, how much it costs, and how to resolve it

19 minutes ago
Thailand &#8216;Fast Pass&#8217; to unlock stalled investment billions | Thaiger Business News

Thailand ‘Fast Pass’ to unlock stalled investment billions

44 minutes ago
Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police officer threatens woman with fabricated explicit videos

1 hour ago
South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

South Korean DJ caught spinning without permit in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago
Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin joins Dhamma rehab as Paetongtarn exits spotlight

1 hour ago
Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian blogger apologises for accusing Krabi hospital of scamming foreigners

2 hours ago
British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat | Thaiger Koh Samui News

British man attacks French tourist in Samui love spat

2 hours ago
2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Miss Universe judges resign amid scandal ahead of Bangkok final

2 hours ago
Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers | Thaiger Phuket News

Former shipping company worker arrested for selling client data to scammers

3 hours ago
Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat

3 hours ago
47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea

3 hours ago
Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant

4 hours ago
Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon

4 hours ago
Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village | Thaiger Crime News

Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village

4 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession

4 hours ago
Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k

4 hours ago
Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines

5 hours ago
Thailand crowned world&#8217;s best food destination in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand crowned world’s best food destination in 2025

6 hours ago
Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65

7 hours ago
Second body found in Phuket&#8217;s Sarasin bridge suicide identified | Thaiger Phuket News

Second body found in Phuket’s Sarasin bridge suicide identified

7 hours ago
Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request

7 hours ago
Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal

7 hours ago
American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony

7 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 20, 2025, 5:48 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.