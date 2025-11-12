People’s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast

The People’s Party has called on the government to adopt urgent diplomatic measures after a mine explosion left soldiers injured near the Cambodian border.

On Monday, November 10, a mine explosion near Huai Ta Maria in Sisaket’s Kantharalak district left one Thai soldier severely injured, resulting in the amputation of his right ankle.

In the aftermath, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared plans to suspend a peace agreement signed on October 26 between Thailand and Cambodia, an accord witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and US President Donald Trump.

The People’s Party, however, is pushing back on Anutin’s strategy. In a statement released today, November 12, the party called for what it described as “proactive diplomacy” to strengthen Thailand’s international standing and avoid further deterioration in relations with its eastern neighbour.

The party outlined four key recommendations:

First, Prime Minister Anutin should immediately phone both the US president and the Malaysian prime minister to reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to the peace agreement. The call should highlight that while Thailand has respected the accord, Cambodia’s alleged violations threaten regional stability.

Second, the party urged swift diplomatic outreach before Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet can present Cambodia’s version of events in Washington or Kuala Lumpur.

“Thailand must shape the narrative now.”

The statement argued this would legitimise any further measures Thailand may need to take to safeguard its national interests, reported The Nation.

Third, the party demanded that Thailand call on the US to suspend military cooperation with Cambodia until Phnom Penh recommits to peace. It warned that ongoing support could be seen as condoning the use of landmines, which violates international conventions.

Lastly, the People’s Party urged a crackdown on financial networks suspected of propping up Cambodia’s ruling elites and fuelling regional tensions. The proposal includes forming a special task force and appointing an international envoy to trace illicit funds and freeze assets linked to grey-market operations.

“The fullest deployment of proactive diplomacy will secure Thailand’s advantage on the international stage, and provide the legitimacy needed if military escalation becomes unavoidable.”