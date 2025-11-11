Thailand pulls Cambodia peace deal after landmine hits soldiers
Officials vow firm response as cross-border tensions escalate
Thailand suspended a key agreement with Cambodia after soldiers were injured by landmines near the border, prompting swift action from national security leaders.
At a high-stakes National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, officials approved the suspension of the four-point Thai-Cambodian Kuala Lumpur Declaration. The decision came in response to a recent explosion that left Thai personnel injured and reignited long-standing border tensions.
While Anutin declined to address the media, Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakphanit and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew jointly announced the outcome, making it clear that Thailand would no longer tolerate provocations.
General Nattapol confirmed that the government has ceased returning 18 Cambodian prisoners of war and will suspend the withdrawal of heavy weapons.
“The loss of Thai troops is unacceptable. The landmines were found within Thai territory, violating our sovereignty.”
Specific military operations were approved but not disclosed.
