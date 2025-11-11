Thailand pulls Cambodia peace deal after landmine hits soldiers

Officials vow firm response as cross-border tensions escalate

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: November 11, 2025, 1:24 PM
Photo of Nattapol Nakphanit courtesy of Thai Newsroom

Thailand suspended a key agreement with Cambodia after soldiers were injured by landmines near the border, prompting swift action from national security leaders.

At a high-stakes National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, officials approved the suspension of the four-point Thai-Cambodian Kuala Lumpur Declaration. The decision came in response to a recent explosion that left Thai personnel injured and reignited long-standing border tensions.

While Anutin declined to address the media, Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakphanit and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew jointly announced the outcome, making it clear that Thailand would no longer tolerate provocations.

General Nattapol confirmed that the government has ceased returning 18 Cambodian prisoners of war and will suspend the withdrawal of heavy weapons.

“The loss of Thai troops is unacceptable. The landmines were found within Thai territory, violating our sovereignty.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Specific military operations were approved but not disclosed.

Sihasak was blunt: “The declaration has been suspended. There will be no further negotiations.”

Thailand claims it has abided by the Kuala Lumpur Declaration and now holds Cambodia accountable for violating its terms. Sihasak said Cambodia’s claims that the mines were “old” were insufficient and did not demonstrate goodwill.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged a formal protest and demanded a full investigation. We will also notify the international community, including the United States and Malaysia, which witnessed the original agreement.”

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News Facebook

Thailand also plans to submit a complaint under the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of landmines, to reinforce the legitimacy of its stance.

When asked whether further measures would be considered, Nattapol said operations have already been escalated.

“We have the rules of engagement. If they act, we respond.”

The Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) has already deployed in four out of five pilot clearance zones along the border. Cambodia has yet to respond to the remaining area.

While Thailand insists demining operations within its borders will continue, officials say dialogue with Cambodia is currently off the table, according to Sorayuth Suthassanachinda’s Facebook post.

“This isn’t just about mines; it’s about sovereignty, and we won’t be stepping back.”

