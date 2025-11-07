Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife

Floral honour marks long-standing diplomatic ties

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 7, 2025, 1:48 PM
55 1 minute read
Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

During an official visit to Singapore, Thailand’s prime minister and his wife were honoured with a new orchid species named in recognition of their visit.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife were honoured with a floral tribute during an official visit to Singapore, as a newly cultivated orchid species was named Vanchoanthe Anutin Thananon Charnvirakul.

The gesture came as part of a long-standing diplomatic tradition in Singapore, where new orchid hybrids are named after visiting world leaders and dignitaries as a symbol of enduring friendship and cooperation.

The naming ceremony took place at the Singapore Botanic Gardens at 10.40am local time today, November 7. The prime minister and his delegation, including several key Cabinet ministers, are in Singapore for a full day of meetings with senior officials, including Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | News by Thaiger

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | News by Thaiger

They are also participating in the Set Government Roadshow 2025 and meeting with members of the Thai community, workers, and students in Singapore.

Related Articles

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the orchid-naming ceremony is a prestigious gesture extended only to select world leaders, reflecting strong diplomatic ties between the two countries. The newly named orchid is a vigorous hybrid featuring elegant 30cm-long inflorescences, with clusters of three to six flowers. Each bloom measures around 5cm and boasts pale lavender petals with white gradients, delicate purple veining, and a vivid purple lip.

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | News by Thaiger

The orchid was named in honour of Prime Minister Anutin and his wife, Thananon Niramit, to commemorate their visit and recognise the close and stable relationship between Thailand and Singapore, a friendship spanning more than 60 years, Amarin TV reported.

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | News by Thaiger

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | News by Thaiger

Following the ceremony, Anutin expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Singaporean government for the warm welcome and for bestowing such a meaningful tribute.

“The orchid symbolises the strength of our partnership and the mutual respect between our nations.

“We are deeply honoured by this gesture, which reflects the continued trust and cooperation between Thailand and Singapore.”

The prime minister added that the bond between the two countries will continue to grow based on shared values, mutual benefit, and regional stability.

Latest Thailand News
Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shooting breaks out between Bangkok rescue teams, leaving 3 injured

3 seconds ago
Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife | Thaiger Politics News

Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife

2 minutes ago
PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin storms off after question on scandal-hit deputy

29 minutes ago
Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan | Thaiger Crime News

Trans trio glams up with lipstick for mercy after meth raid in Isaan

2 hours ago
Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police chief hits back at claims RTP is crime syndicate

2 hours ago
Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man found dead hanging from electric pole in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark | Thaiger Thailand News

UK mum’s Thailand trip ruined over son’s passport sticker mark

3 hours ago
Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman accuses foreign man of launching unprovoked assault on her

3 hours ago
Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police pose as joggers to catch foreigners hosting drug party in Koh Pha Ngan

3 hours ago
The expat&#8217;s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food | Thaiger Finance

The expat’s guide to QR payments in Thailand: How to actually pay for street food

3 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; exposes 30 cops in online gambling payout scandal | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ exposes 30 cops in online gambling payout scandal

3 hours ago
Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays | Thaiger Business News

Vietjet goes green with SAF as jet delivery hits more delays

4 hours ago
Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Officials raid Chon Buri plant over foul stench complaints

4 hours ago
Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship | Thaiger Politics News

Thai royals to make historic China visit for golden friendship

4 hours ago
4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreign tourists rescued after speedboat stranded off Phuket

4 hours ago
Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room | Thaiger Pattaya News

Delivery man found dead after recent surgery in Sri Racha room

5 hours ago
Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Typhoon lashes coast as Thailand braces for flooding risk

7 hours ago
Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai senator sues ex-news anchor over Facebook post about alleged theft

20 hours ago
UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links | Thaiger Business News

UK sanctions hit Thai firms over Russia war links

20 hours ago
Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hauls in 390k krathongs after quieter festival night

20 hours ago
Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman and two Thais save woman from suicide in Chao Phraya River

21 hours ago
Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors

21 hours ago
Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman | Thaiger Thailand News

Trusted transwoman helper accused of stealing gold from elderly woman

21 hours ago
Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested in Pattaya for sawing off police wheel lock

22 hours ago
Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket braces for floods as storm lashes Andaman coast

22 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 7, 2025, 1:48 PM
55 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.