Singapore names orchid after Thai PM Anutin and his wife

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife were honoured with a floral tribute during an official visit to Singapore, as a newly cultivated orchid species was named Vanchoanthe Anutin Thananon Charnvirakul.

The gesture came as part of a long-standing diplomatic tradition in Singapore, where new orchid hybrids are named after visiting world leaders and dignitaries as a symbol of enduring friendship and cooperation.

The naming ceremony took place at the Singapore Botanic Gardens at 10.40am local time today, November 7. The prime minister and his delegation, including several key Cabinet ministers, are in Singapore for a full day of meetings with senior officials, including Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

They are also participating in the Set Government Roadshow 2025 and meeting with members of the Thai community, workers, and students in Singapore.

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the orchid-naming ceremony is a prestigious gesture extended only to select world leaders, reflecting strong diplomatic ties between the two countries. The newly named orchid is a vigorous hybrid featuring elegant 30cm-long inflorescences, with clusters of three to six flowers. Each bloom measures around 5cm and boasts pale lavender petals with white gradients, delicate purple veining, and a vivid purple lip.

The orchid was named in honour of Prime Minister Anutin and his wife, Thananon Niramit, to commemorate their visit and recognise the close and stable relationship between Thailand and Singapore, a friendship spanning more than 60 years, Amarin TV reported.

Following the ceremony, Anutin expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Singaporean government for the warm welcome and for bestowing such a meaningful tribute.

“The orchid symbolises the strength of our partnership and the mutual respect between our nations.

“We are deeply honoured by this gesture, which reflects the continued trust and cooperation between Thailand and Singapore.”

The prime minister added that the bond between the two countries will continue to grow based on shared values, mutual benefit, and regional stability.