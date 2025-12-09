Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 9, 2025, 10:48 AM
161 1 minute read
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger
Pailin Governor Ban Sreymom (Left) Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Center) his wife Thananon Niramitch (Right) | Photo via Prachatai

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has posted a video and photos showing Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife together with the Cambodian governor, accusing Anutin of betraying former ties to gain political advantage.

In the post, viewers can see Anutin and his wife, Thananon Niramit, in the same frame as Pailin Governor Ban Sreymom. Hun Sen claimed that Anutin had forgotten their past friendship after gaining power and had risked the lives of soldiers and civilians by declaring war on Cambodia, despite no retaliation from the Cambodian military.

He wrote that before assuming office, Anutin had still been a friend, but once in power, he had abandoned that friendship. He acknowledged nationalism but still argued that Thailand should not wage war against a neighbour who had not retaliated.

Prachatai reported that Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat clarified that the images were from an old visit made before any border tensions had emerged. He said that the prime minister had only visited common public locations such as a restaurant and a temple.

He added that the photos do not reflect a close personal relationship.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during a temple visit in Cambodia prior to the current border dispute
Anutin during a visit to a temple in Cambodia before tensions emerged between the two countries | Photo via Prachatai

Siripong stated that the Cambodian side had always used tactics resembling scammers, including blackmail and misinformation. Officials had informed the prime minister of the situation.

Siripong urged the public to place confidence in the Thai military. He asserted that former friendships held no weight when compared to matters of national sovereignty, adding that the release of the photos was aimed only at discrediting the prime minister.

Related Articles

Furthermore, he denied that anyone had used soldiers’ lives to gain electoral support and emphasised that Cambodia initiated the confrontation. He said Thailand’s responses had been proportionate, but Cambodia had sustained more damage due to Thailand’s greater military capacity.

He concluded that the government must now end the unresolved issue of sovereignty.

In related news, a Cambodian beauty queen has offered an extensive defence of the historical origins of her national costume after its resemblance to traditional Thai dress triggered debate among pageant fans.

Latest Thailand News
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

2 minutes ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

17 minutes ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

44 minutes ago
Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

57 minutes ago
Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

1 hour ago
Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

2 hours ago
PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal | Thaiger Politics News

PM rules out negotiations with Cambodia, gives reassurance on the Trump Tax Deal

18 hours ago
Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Investigation underway after newborn’s body is found in a Nakhon Phanom bin

19 hours ago
Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist denied entry at Don Mueang Airport over minimum cash rule

20 hours ago
Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buriram Airport Raised to Maximum Security Alert Amid Border Tensions

20 hours ago
Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Buriram village chief confirms that no BM-21 rockets has hit homes

21 hours ago
Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64 | Thaiger Hot News

Sompong, the ‘deceitful taxi driver’ of the 20 million baht return hoax, dies at 64

22 hours ago
Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lamborghini crashes into power pole in Nonthaburi

22 hours ago
Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai &#8216;copycat&#8217; claims | Thaiger News

Cambodia beauty queen defends traditional dress amid Thai ‘copycat’ claims

1 day ago
Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung | Thaiger Crime News

Cow herder causes chaos at bakery in Bang Lamung

1 day ago
Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’ | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airstrikes on Cambodia Threaten Collapse of ‘Trump Peace Deal’

1 day ago
Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram | Thaiger Hot News

Cambodia fires BM-21 rockets into civilian area in Buriram

1 day ago
Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns | Thaiger Hot News

Restaurant Blames Customer for ‘Overloading Vegetables’ After Hot Pot Spill Causes Severe Burns

1 day ago
Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border | Thaiger Hot News

Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border

1 day ago
Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing | Thaiger Property News

Thailand at the centre of a new era in luxury home-sharing

1 day ago
December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 8 weather: Temperatures drop 3°C, strong winds sweep upper regions

1 day ago
Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen found dead in Bangkok flat, boyfriend arrested

2 days ago
French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan | Thaiger Thailand News

French man arrested for rape as police targets illegal activities on Koh Phangan

2 days ago
Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19 | Thaiger Tourism News

Patong roads close for Phuket Carnival parade on December 19

2 days ago
Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi driver arrested in Pathum Thani with meth pills worth 200 million baht

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 9, 2025, 10:48 AM
161 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.