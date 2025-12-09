Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has posted a video and photos showing Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife together with the Cambodian governor, accusing Anutin of betraying former ties to gain political advantage.

In the post, viewers can see Anutin and his wife, Thananon Niramit, in the same frame as Pailin Governor Ban Sreymom. Hun Sen claimed that Anutin had forgotten their past friendship after gaining power and had risked the lives of soldiers and civilians by declaring war on Cambodia, despite no retaliation from the Cambodian military.

He wrote that before assuming office, Anutin had still been a friend, but once in power, he had abandoned that friendship. He acknowledged nationalism but still argued that Thailand should not wage war against a neighbour who had not retaliated.

Prachatai reported that Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat clarified that the images were from an old visit made before any border tensions had emerged. He said that the prime minister had only visited common public locations such as a restaurant and a temple.

He added that the photos do not reflect a close personal relationship.

Siripong stated that the Cambodian side had always used tactics resembling scammers, including blackmail and misinformation. Officials had informed the prime minister of the situation.

Siripong urged the public to place confidence in the Thai military. He asserted that former friendships held no weight when compared to matters of national sovereignty, adding that the release of the photos was aimed only at discrediting the prime minister.

Furthermore, he denied that anyone had used soldiers’ lives to gain electoral support and emphasised that Cambodia initiated the confrontation. He said Thailand’s responses had been proportionate, but Cambodia had sustained more damage due to Thailand’s greater military capacity.

He concluded that the government must now end the unresolved issue of sovereignty.

