Anutin promises to dissolve Parliament within 120 days

November 8, 2025, 1:35 PM
Pictures courtesy of Anutin Charnvirakul Facebook

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that Parliament will be dissolved within 120 days as part of a political agreement with the opposition party.

The PM reaffirmed his commitment to dissolve parliament by January 31, 2026, fulfilling an agreement made with the People’s Party. The decision follows growing speculation about his administration’s stability ahead of the upcoming censure debate.

Anutin said that the government and the People’s Party had reached a clear agreement on three key points: drafting a new constitution, holding a referendum on constitutional reform during the next general election, and dissolving Parliament within 120 days of announcing government policy.

“The People’s Party will serve as the opposition, providing oversight and recommendations to the government. I fully respect this role and welcome their scrutiny.”

Photo of PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut courtesy of People's Party Facebook

During this 120-day transitional period, Anutin pledged to prioritise urgent national matters. These include tackling economic challenges, strengthening national security, addressing natural disasters, and combating widespread social problems such as drug abuse, fraud, and online scams.

He stressed that his short-term government cannot plan beyond four months but remains focused on long-standing issues inherited from previous administrations.

“This government did not create these problems, but we are working to fix them.”

Among the economic initiatives he highlighted were the Khon La Khrueng Plus and Tiew Dee Mee Kuen (Travel and Earn Back) programmes, designed to stimulate spending and boost domestic tourism. Other measures include debt relief for small borrowers and the Healthy Body, Happy Wallet campaign to ease financial strain while promoting well-being.

Anutin acknowledged his government’s minority position in Parliament, conceding that it may not survive a censure debate. However, he maintained that constructive dialogue was welcome.

“If the debate is aimed at finding solutions for the country’s problems, I am ready to cooperate.”

He reiterated that constitutional amendments remain the administration’s top priority before Parliament’s dissolution. Anutin also mentioned reaching out to MP Rangsiman Rome to discuss solutions to the ongoing scam crisis, adding that a meeting would take place soon, reported The Nation.

“I assure the People’s Party and the public that I will honour every commitment made to Parliament. This government will dissolve Parliament as promised.”

