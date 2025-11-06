Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan

Private sector unites to push back against costly project revisions

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 9:55 AM
55 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Business leaders in Phuket are urging the government to move forward with a vital tunnel project, warning that proposed changes could cause costly delays.

At a recent press conference, 24 private-sector organisations joined forces to urge the Transport Ministry to move forward without further alterations or delays. The 3.98-kilometre tunnel, approved by the Cabinet on August 26, comes with a price tag of 16.7 billion baht, including 5.7 billion for land acquisition and 10.9 billion for construction. Work is scheduled to begin in April and finish by March 2030.

However, comments from Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn about possibly redesigning the project, including narrowing the tunnel and removing toll fees, have rattled the business community, raising fears of a potential five-year setback.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Kongsak Kupongsakorn said that over 90% of land compensation payments have already been made. He warned that revising the plan now would erase years of progress.

“We urge the government to retain the original design. If tolls are a concern, the government could subsidise costs for low-income residents instead of cancelling them.”

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, president of the Phuket Tourism Business Association, stressed the tunnel’s importance for tourism and local livelihoods. He said the project would significantly cut travel times and enhance safety for both residents and visitors.

“We recommend a phased toll system, starting with free motorcycle access for the first three years, followed by minimal charges.”

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Meanwhile, Federation of Thai Industries Phuket Chapter chairman Montawee Hongyok highlighted the dangers of the current steep and winding route between Kathu and Patong, calling it one of the island’s most hazardous roads.

“We need separate lanes for motorcycles and cars to prevent accidents.”

Montawee urged the Transport Ministry to fast-track other key infrastructure projects.

Watchara Jaru-ariyanon, executive director of Phuket City Development Co Ltd, added that the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) should retain control of the project due to its experience and financial readiness. He warned that handing it over to the Department of Highways could trigger major delays and threaten the tunnel’s second phase, connecting it to Phuket Airport, reported Bangkok Post.

Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee called on the government to listen to its people and take decisive action.

“This tunnel is not just a road; it’s a lifeline for our community and a gateway to sustainable tourism.”

Phuket bosses demand action on Kathu-Patong tunnel plan

Phuket NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 6, 2025, 9:55 AM
55 2 minutes read

