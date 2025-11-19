PM Anutin denies bending jail rules to help Thaksin

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has denied accusations that his government amended prison regulations to help a former leader avoid jail or aid political allies.

Speaking to reporters at Government House today, November 19, Anutin, also leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, defended changes relating to inmate medical transfers, sentence suspensions, and alternative detention arrangements. Critics suggested the revisions were politically motivated, aimed at facilitating Thaksin’s exit from prison to support the Pheu Thai Party’s political activities.

“I don’t believe anyone thinks like that. This government was not formed to use its power to bully its rivals. We have been on the receiving end of such treatment before.”

He insisted the legal system must operate independently and not be influenced by political interests.

“Our job now is not to seek revenge. The law must function according to the law, not according to the orders of powerful people. That will not happen under this government.”

Responding to questions about a royal pardon request for Thaksin, Anutin clarified that the matter was inherited from former Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong’s tenure.

“I checked. It was a pending issue from the previous minister. I forwarded it. And the outcome was that the request was lifted.”

Asked if any response had been received from the palace, Anutin replied: “Sending it up is all I could do. The rest is beyond me. We wouldn’t dare. Once the document is sent up, it is no longer in my hands.”

Anutin also criticised his opponents for projecting political intent onto the government, reported The Nation.

“You cannot accuse others of doing what you would do yourself. It has happened many times.”

Turning to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who stood beside him, Anutin added with a smile: “Next time, I will have another prime ministerial candidate.”

When asked whether he meant Ekniti, Anutin replied: “Well, I said it clearly enough.”

Ekniti smiled but refrained from commenting.

Anutin explained the party needed to prepare for growth and should not depend on one leader.

Asked whether Ekniti had formally joined Bhumjaithai, Anutin quipped: “Not yet. We are still courting him.”