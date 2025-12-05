Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 5, 2025, 10:25 AM
83 1 minute read
Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term | Thaiger
Anutin Charnvirakul at Parliament in Bangkok on September 5, 2025 | AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admitted he was aware of the financial challenges surrounding the 33rd SEA Games even before assuming his current role.

Addressing reporters’ concerns about the budget, Anutin clarified that the issue was longstanding.

“I knew there was an issue, so I asked [Captain Thamanat Prompow] to work at full speed; everyone’s heads are spinning.”

Anutin said Capt. Thamanat has taken the lead in resolving various problems, particularly after Hat Yai, previously selected as a host city, was ruled out due to flooding. The cancellation forced officials to scramble for alternative venues and accommodations for athletes.

Anutin also redirected inquiries regarding event management to Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT).

When asked whether ministers should be assessed based on their handling of the situation, he responded:

“By the time we measure them, they’ll be gone already,” referencing his plans to dissolve the House in January.

Related Articles

SAT Governor Gongsak Yodmanee also weighed in during the News Worker programme, addressing various complaints, including faulty sound systems during the December 3 men’s football match between Vietnam and Laos, and poor lighting at the venue. He noted the opening ceremony’s management was outsourced.

Gongsak blamed repeated changes in government for disrupting preparations.

He acknowledged the budget constraints, stating that Thailand’s allocation was just over two billion baht, compared to Cambodia’s three billion baht spent on the 32nd SEA Games.

The situation became more difficult after the main venue had to be shifted from Songkhla to Bangkok and Chon Buri, costing an additional 160 million baht.

Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term | News by Thaiger
A render of the SEA Games opening ceremony, which government agencies reportedly canceled | Photo via Facebook/ Rueangrith Suntisuk Ton

He added that tapping into central government funds wasn’t possible, as they were needed for flood relief efforts. Therefore, changes are needed for the opening ceremony.

“The opening ceremony might not be as grand, but it will be elegant and dignified.”

This update follows a controversy regarding the opening and closing ceremony for the SEA Games, where a Thai designer accused the government of cancelling his designs for the ceremonies just one month before the event, despite him and his team working on the project for more than seven months.

Latest Thailand News
Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother stabs daughter in Udon Thani after dispute over boyfriend

4 seconds ago
Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin admits SEA Games budget woes predate his term

22 minutes ago
December 5 weather: Bangkok, south hit by downpours, haze persists | Thaiger Thailand News

December 5 weather: Bangkok, south hit by downpours, haze persists

48 minutes ago
Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Buffalo attacks one baby elephant, snare traps another in Sa Kaeo

17 hours ago
Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist allegedly gropes woman on Pattaya speedboat

17 hours ago
Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away

18 hours ago
Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video

19 hours ago
South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy

19 hours ago
BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5 | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5

19 hours ago
Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht

20 hours ago
Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus

21 hours ago
Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins

21 hours ago
AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost | Thaiger Thailand News

AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost

21 hours ago
Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints

21 hours ago
Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok

22 hours ago
Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027

23 hours ago
Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub

23 hours ago
Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Road deaths

Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi

24 hours ago
Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost

1 day ago
Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets

1 day ago
Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser | Thaiger Thailand News

Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser

2 days ago
Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics

2 days ago
Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working

2 days ago
See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025

2 days ago
Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid | Thaiger Crime News

Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 5, 2025, 10:25 AM
83 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.